Taylor Swift Doesn’t Fear The Demise Of Her Career Ahead Of Her Potential New Album [Debunked]

Taylor Swift is not concerned about the state of her career as a new report claims.

While a Life & Style headline has suggested that the singer is currently “in a tailspin” about her alleged loss of fans, a source has since spoken to Gossip Cop about the odd claim and confirmed the report is completely “absurd.”

According to the magazine’s report, Taylor Swift is not only concerned with the rumored decrease of her fanbase, but also her “golden touch with music.”

“[Taylor Swift] often checks social media to see if people are unfollowing her. She’s been in tears over cruel remarks people make about her, calling her ‘attention-seeking’ and ‘desperate,'” the magazine’s incorrect source claimed. “She’s lost confidence in herself… becoming a washed-up singer is her worst nightmare.”

Taylor Swift may have been tied to some controversy in 2016 due to her highly publicized feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but when it comes to her career, she shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, she recently teamed up with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik on a song featured in the upcoming film, Fifty Shades Darker.

In response to Life & Style‘s “absurd” story, Gossip Cop has confirmed that Taylor Swift is still one of the biggest popstars on the planet and noted that she is most definitely not worried about losing her fans or her touch with music anytime soon.

Throughout 2016, Taylor Swift made headlines with her personal life as her career took a backseat. While there were many rumors swirling in regard to the possible release of a new album, Taylor Swift was also dealt with rumors about her love life after her long term relationship with Calvin Harris came to an end.

In May of last year, Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris’ relationship was said to have come to an end, and weeks later, in mid-June, Swift was featured in cozy beach photos with Tom Hiddleston, who she went on to date for a few months.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s romance was highly publicized for months, but it ultimately came to an end in September after trips to Italy, the U.K., Australia and Nashville, Tennessee. At the time of their split, E! News claimed Swift wasn’t on board with the attention she and Hiddleston were getting.

After their split, fans wondered if Taylor Swift would be inspired to write songs about her relationship and breakup with the actor and months later, a source claimed she would be checking in with Hiddleston after doing so.

Last month, a report claimed Taylor Swift was seeking Tom Hiddleston’s “approval” for her potential new songs about him on her upcoming album, but a short time later, Gossip Cop was told that the report was “completely false.”

“Hiddleston must have been one amazing boyfriend” because Taylor Swift is “letting her ex have a say in the songs she writes about him,” an alleged source told OK! Magazine. “Taylor sends him drafts and loops him in on how the process is going, and nothing will be recorded without Tom’s consent… This was their deal right from the start of their fauxmance… It’s a contractual situation and the result is to make them look good.”

The incorrect report also suggested that Taylor Swift would likely not be so courteous to her other ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris, who she dated for 15 months.

In response to the story, however, a source close to Tom Hiddleston confirmed to Gossip Cop that no such deal existed between himself and Taylor Swift and labeled the OK! Magazine story as “completely false.”

