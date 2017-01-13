Chelsea Houska Pregnancy: ‘Teen Mom’ On Aubree Becoming A Big Sister

Chelsea Houska is preparing for her second baby, as she’s due in just a few short weeks. Chelsea announced her pregnancy when she was just 8 weeks along, because she was so excited over the news. Houska was criticized for sharing the news so early, as people often wait until week 12 as the baby’s heart is beating on its own by then. But Houska was just so excited and happy about having a baby with Cole that she had to scream the news from the rooftop. And these days, it sounds like Chelsea is just waiting for her son to start labor, so she can finally meet him after all of these months.

According to a new tweet, Chelsea Houska is now revealing that she’s excited about how her daughter, Aubree, is dealing with the news about becoming a big sister. Of course, she’s already a big sister, as her father Adam Lind already has another baby with another woman. And Aubree sees her sister once in a while. But she’s excited about having a little brother and Chelsea is excited to see how everything will work out. After a trip to the doctor’s office, she could see that her daughter is excited about having a little brother.

“Yesterday Aubs was playing with a little boy in the waiting room at the dr…& I could tell she’s going to be SO great with her brother,” Chelsea Houska revealed on Twitter after seeing her daughter interact with a younger boy and she was pleased to see how her daughter Aubree was adjusting to the news that she was having a boy.

“You’re having a boy!!!! That’s the best! I had one of each on this order too!!” one person wrote to Chelsea Houska, while another added, “When I’m right is she going to be a big sister this month. Or am I wrong Chelsea?”

On Teen Mom 2, Chelsea Houska expressed a concern in how Aubree would deal with the news. As she pointed out, it had only been her and Aubree since she was born, as Adam hadn’t been a huge part of her life. It was an adjustment when Chelsea started dating Cole DeBoer and Aubree was a part of everything that happened. Cole included her during the engagement and they were excited about telling the little girl about becoming a big sister. And this was featured on this week’s bonus episode of Teen Mom 2.

“We tell MTV that we are expecting in tonight’s episode!!! Tune in!,” Houska announced on Teen Mom 2 this week, which caused people to reach out about their own pregnancy experiences.

“I was due on Valentines Day to but my mom didn’t have my till the 23rd & the same exact thing happened to a lady i work with,” one person wrote to Chelsea Houska, who replied with, “Don’t scare me! Haha I don’t wanna wait that long!”

When Houska shared the pregnancy news, she had no idea that Jenelle Evans would be sharing her own pregnancy news shortly after. While Houska is expecting her first son, Jenelle is expecting her first daughter. And while these two Teen Mom 2 stars are celebrating their pregnancies, Farrah Abraham from Teen Mom OG recently slammed her many co-stars in the franchise for getting pregnant to stay relevant. It is very easy to say that this doesn’t appear to be the case for these girls.

What do you think of Chelsea Houska getting her daughter ready for a sibling? Do you think Aubree is excited about becoming a big sister once again and this time for a baby boy?

