FoxNews Neil Cavuto Speaks Openly To CNN About Favoritism: ‘Payback’s A B***ch’ [VIDEO]

Neil Cavuto of FoxNews gave a speech at the end of his show, asking CNN how it feels to suddenly be persona non grata after eight years of favored status. Though Cavuto said that he did not believe that CNN was “fake news,” he wondered why in eight years, they never once stood up for Fox. Neil Cavuto asked aloud, how it feels now that the shoe is on the other foot?

While President Obama never called out a particular news agency in the course of a press conference, in the way that President-elect Trump did, he certainly played favorites. But that doesn’t excuse Trump from going toe to toe with CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta, according to the Inquisitr. For Donald Trump to spar with a reputable network during his first press conference did not help him step into the position of commander-in-chief, as he didn’t have a “presidential demeanor.”

Mediaite says that Neil Cavuto asked CNN if they now understand how Fox has felt for the last eight years, being on the outside looking in, as Jim Acosta and CNN spoke out about Trump’s scolding. Not only did Acosta get a verbal spanking from Trump, he was put on warning by Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, who threatened to send Acosta packing if it happened again.

Cavuto asked CNN in general, how does it feel to be professionally disrespected.

“How does it feel to be dismissed, or worse, ignored? How does it feel when your feelings are hurt, when your reporters are singled out, and you’re treated unfairly and unkindly, even rudely?”

The Neil Cavuto played a montage of President Obama, dissing Fox News by name, and even mentioned the issues between Fox’s James Rosen and the DOJ. Cavuto said that the way Acosta felt the other day, that is how Fox has been feeling for the full run of the Obama administration. Cavuto continued, speaking eloquently, and suggesting that perhaps it was time for CNN to have an “aha” moment.

“Isn’t it obnoxious and unfair how some celebrate your plight? Kind of feels like the way you celebrated ours, doesn’t it? They say payback’s a b***h. If only you would take a moment to rewind the tape and see the shoe was on the other foot. Or am I confusing it with the one now kicking you in the a**?”

Cavuto annihilates CNN, asks how it feels 2 b dismissed, ignored–then comes the Obama vs Fox montage https://t.co/zw9YUS1Vzw ????????@neilcavuto — GodSpeed (@DorH84607784) January 13, 2017

The Daily Caller notes that Cavuto actually complimented CNN, and came to their defense, saying that primarily, it was unfair of President-elect Trump to lump them in with Buzzfeed. Cavuto acknowledged that CNN is legit, but it’s time for them to examine their previous behavior, when they were the fair haired child.

“You never came to our defense, so allow me to come to yours. You’re better than BuzzFeed, but the buzz is you’re getting fed to the wolves.”

And Neil Cavuto closed with a poignant comment, that he hoped would make CNN and others pause and think.

Do you think that Neil Cavuto has a point when it comes to his message to CNN?

