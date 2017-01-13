Bella Hadid Reportedly Blindsided By Her Ex The Weeknd Hooking Up With Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd isn’t sitting well with his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid. Elle is reporting that Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram shortly after make-out photos of Gomez and The Weeknd surfaced online. Is their friendship officially over?

Hadid stopped following Gomez in the early morning hours shortly after the news broke. The model still follows The Weeknd, and Gomez hasn’t unfollowed Hadid, at least not yet. Hadid’s friendship with Gomez stretches back to 2015. The pair posed for a stairway photograph with friends back in September, and Hadid liked Gomez’s first social media post after her return from rehab last year.

Hadid and The Weeknd decided to part ways in November. The breakup was amicable, and they were friendly towards each other during Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Hadid has yet to move on since the breakup.

According to Refinery29, Gomez has stayed out of the public eye in recent months. The singer decided to put a halt to her music career in August as she battled issues of anxiety and depression. Following a lengthy stay in rehab, Gomez made an appearance at the American Music Awards, although many fans are now wondering if Gomez betrayed Hadid by hooking up with The Weeknd.

Indeed, TMZ released several pics of Gomez kissing The Weeknd this past week. The pair was spotted hanging all over each other at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. There’s no telling how long their romance has been going on, but it definitely looks like they’ve been at it for a while.

That being said, an inside source told E! News that Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) is brand new. Despite wanting to take things slow, the source claims that the couple decided to go public because they don’t care what the media thinks.

“At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret,” an insider stated. “But they’ve decided they really don’t care if anyone knows about them.”

The source added that Gomez and The Weeknd were not looking for a relationship when they hooked up.

“Selena was focusing on getting herself back together and Abel was just getting out of a relationship, plus putting out his new album,” the insider explained. “Abel and Bella also were on and off towards the end of their relationship, so getting into something brand new was not what Abel was looking for.”

Apparently, The Weeknd has been wanting to get with Gomez for a long time.

“Abel though always had a thing for Selena,” the source stated.

“He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy. They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before. They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun. They are taking things slow and getting to know each other.”

For now, it isn’t clear what Bella Hadid thinks about her ex-boyfriend’s new romance. That hasn’t, however, stopped fans from expressing their shock on social media. In fact, USA Today reports that the make-out photos sent fans into a frenzy online.

“Selena and Abel?? I’m not shook I’m legit shocked! This was unexpected,” one fan wrote, while another added, “You are shook, I am shook, they are shook. The whole damn world is shook. Selena and Abel, I haven’t seen it coming.”

Of course, some fans had a more positive reaction to the news.

“SELENA AND ABEL THE BEST COUPLE OF 2017,” one Twitter user shared.

Neither Gomez nor The Weeknd has officially commented on the status of their romance.

