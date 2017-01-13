Melissa Gorga ENVY Store: ‘RHONJ’ Star Planning Huge Return After Failing Business

Melissa Gorga revealed that her clothing store, ENVY, had been temporarily shut down shortly before the holidays in New Jersey. Gorga revealed that her business partner, who had been featured on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, had decided to empty out the store completely. Melissa didn’t go into detail, but it sounded like there was a disagreement with Jackie, and she had gone into the store and emptied out the inventory. The two parted ways, but Melissa is determined to get back on track with her business — and possibly with another business partner.

According to a new Bravo report, Melissa Gorga is already thinking about how she’s going to make a comeback in 2017. One can imagine that she’s heartbroken and frustrated over her store closing suddenly, especially since she trusted her business partner. But Gorga is already brainstorming some ideas for this year, and she recently revealed that she had an awesome couple of days at a trade show.

“Can’t wait for you to see!!” Melissa Gorga revealed on her Instagram profile after spending a few days at a trade show, adding, “Coming back stronger than ever & doing it on my own. #bosslady.”

Why Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga temporarily closed Envy Boutique: https://t.co/UyRboDTzIM pic.twitter.com/KguJYDgxGq — E! News (@enews) January 4, 2017

Before Melissa Gorga ran into this trouble, the store had been open for about a year. She documented the launch of ENVY on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and she was proud that she was able to put the business together all by herself. She kept calling herself a boss lady, but it sounds like she may have trusted the wrong people.

“Melissa Gorga is and has always been an owner of the Envy by Melissa Gorga boutique,” Gorga’s rep revealed in a statement to Us Weekly after people learned that her business partner had emptied out the store, adding, “Melissa and [her former business partner] Jackie [Beard Robinson] have had a difference of opinion on how the store should be run and at this point, Jackie is no longer involved in managing the boutique, but Melissa intends to maintain the success of the boutique by managing it on her own, and she is excited to open with a new inventory of spring fashions.”

While Gorga blamed Jackie on social media for emptying out the store, Robinson decided to fight back in a statement about Melissa’s business sense. Apparently, she claims that it was Melissa’s lack of business sense that essentially caused her to walk away from the partnership. It sounds like there may be some bad blood between them.

“You have people that quite frankly don’t understand business… That’s what I think ended our business relationship,” Jackie has revealed about ending their business relationship, slamming Melissa Gorga’s business sense, according to Bravo. “I think a lot of inexperience in business was her biggest issue.”

One can imagine that Gorga has the support of her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice and her husband, Joe Gorga. Joe is a successful businessman who has been running his own construction business for years. Plus, Teresa has found success in creating products that she’s sold through The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

While she may not have kept the profits thanks to her bankruptcy issues, she knows a thing or two about branding. And she may be able to help Gorga get through this rough period, as she herself feels screwed over by people who were supposed to be on her team. She has filed a lawsuit against the lawyers who were supposed to have helped her through her bankruptcy scandal.

What do you think of Melissa Gorga’s comments about making a return in 2017? Do you think this will be a year of success for Melissa?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]