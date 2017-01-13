Amber Portwood Fashion Boutique: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Launches Clothing For Plus Sizes

Amber Portwood has been working on a brand new business venture behind closed doors and she hasn’t said a lot about it. During Teen Mom OG, Amber talked about how she was flipping homes and properties with Matt Baier, but she never talked about launching a clothing line. During the reunion special, she briefly mentioned working on something fun for herself, but she may not have expected that she would get so much support over it.

According to a new tweet, Amber Portwood is getting lots of support from fans because she’s catering to a brand new market. While Amber has picked items for her store that are beautiful and form-fitting, she has also created a plus-size section of her store, which is great news for some of her followers. While some of her co-stars are all about the thin body and appearance, Portwood is going for the confident and comfortable style. And it sounds like she’s already growing fast, as she’s putting together a fashion show to showcase her items.

“My beautiful models that will be walking down the runway at my event in a little over a month!! yass!” Amber Portwood revealed on Twitter while sharing a picture of the long line of models who will be sporting her clothing at a fashion show in about a month, and it sounds like this Teen Mom OG has plenty of support with this new business venture.

“Honestly I have so much respect and love in my heart for you Amber!! Keep it up hun,” one person wrote, while another added, “Thank you for making a variety of sizes of clothing for us ladies!”

Portwood didn’t really talk about this business venture on Teen Mom OG, but she did hint that she was starting something on the reunion special. Maybe Amber just wanted to wait until the website was up and running and she had secured some distribution deals. Portwood’s website was so popular upon launch that it crashed. But Amber worked quickly to get it up and running again. The best part is that she’s thinking about giving back via a non-profit, so she’s encouraging her fans to stop so she can pay her success forward and help women in need.

“I just had a chance to look at the clothes now – they’re so cute! Did u approve everything urself?” one person asked Amber Portwood, who replied with, “I did!! Hours and hours and thousands of clothes to look through. We have great quality clothes and for a lot less than most boutique’s!!”

“I’m definitely going shopping soon congrats on this! before I lost most of my weight, I would have killed for cute clothes like this – they were so hard to find. I know, I saw that. They honestly are much more affordable than most & love how many sizes you have,” the follower replied back, thanking Amber for taking the time to pick out every item for her store and being one of the only reality stars catering to women who have unique body shapes or who fall into the plus size category.

After browsing through Portwood‘s store, it is clear that she’s thinking about the female body like only a woman can. There are dresses for women with smaller breasts and with larger breasts. There are clothing items that will cover up areas you want covered up and items that showcase your best assets. And it sounds like Amber is getting plenty of support from Teen Mom OG fans.

“Amber has a clothing line? And provide for plus size as well? As if, she surprises me more and more every time,” one person wrote, while another added, “We can all enjoy your positivity through the new adventures you wish to share with us all <3 here’s to your amazing future x.”

What do you think of Amber Portwood‘s decision to include plus-size items in her fashion shop?

