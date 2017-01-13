Michelle Obama’s Shock Appearance On Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show,’ Serenaded By Stevie Wonder

Michelle Obama, the First Lady of the United States, made her final official television appearance on Wednesday’s Tonight Show, the night following her husband’s farewell address to the nation. As she chatted with host Jimmy Fallon, she admitted that leaving the White House has, perhaps not surprisingly, been a very emotional time for the whole Obama family.

Michelle Obama reflects on "incredible journey" after the president’s farewell address https://t.co/BiGsq0JCWE pic.twitter.com/Rk8JD53hkq — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) January 11, 2017

People magazine reported that this was Obama’s third visit to the NBC television show, and she used this visit to thank her mother, Marian Shields Robinson, for providing her with a multigenerational existence which has kept her grounded during her husband’s Presidency.

She then went on to participate in Fallon’s popular Thank You Notes segment, providing much hilarity to both the host and the audience. The fun-loving First Lady played Catchphrase with Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld, and the show ended with the magical Stevie Wonder serenading Michelle Obama and her friends.

Stevie Wonder says farewell to Michelle Obama with a sweet serenade https://t.co/ZQ0eu3lR1C pic.twitter.com/iseuBPOGpf — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) January 13, 2017

The Stevie Wonder segment came as a complete surprise to the First Lady, and she was obviously very moved when the music legend serenaded her with his greatest hits. The audience erupted in applause as the hugely talented Stevie Wonder began with the ever-popular “Isn’t She Lovely.”

The iconic singer had even changed the words to suit his rendition for Michelle Obama, creating an even more emotional moment for the First Lady. “You’ll always be First Lady in our lives,” sang Wonder, to the joy and applause of the huge crowd. For his efforts, the singer received a big hug from Michelle Obama.

Jimmy Fallon dedicates an entire episode to one guest… @MichelleObama. Watch it here: https://t.co/frh9fKu2jd pic.twitter.com/AqUVaOl2PE — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) January 13, 2017

The inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump on January 20 is fast approaching, and both President Obama and his First Lady have begun saying their formal goodbyes.

USA Today reported that the First Lady had her own surprise for the Tonight Show audience, one that many people won’t forget in a hurry. Obama supporters were asked to read their goodbye messages to an official portrait of the First Lady, describing what her term as First Lady has meant to them. Then, from behind a curtain, the real-life Michelle Obama stepped out!

As Michelle Obama watched from the wings, one woman said “Because of you, I know that my race does not define who I am or what I can accomplish. For years, you have shown our nation countless times, that through dignity, compassion, and respect, we can overcome any hardships.”

A man from the audience credited the First Lady with children making better dietary choices.

“I want to thank you because my daughter looks up to you, and I don’t think she even exactly knows all the ways. She has a salad bar at her school so she tried it.”

And then he thanked her for always having kindness at the forefront of her speeches. As the First Lady approached him for a hug, he said, “My daughter is not going to believe it.”

It seems that Jimmy Fallon has been a regular guest at the White House, and Michelle Obama was happy to recall some of their favorite memories; particularly the first time he attended the White House. “That’s how he showed up at the White House, the first time, the headband, the spandex,” she said and laughed as they recalled a sack race they enjoyed in the East Room in the early days.

News Australia reported that both Michelle Obama and President Obama have been moved to tears during their final official speeches.

12 little-known facts about Michelle Obama that will make you love her even more

https://t.co/zrPY4m8AmT pic.twitter.com/V5hKX4ZwVv — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) January 12, 2017

It was a rare display of emotion for President Obama as he thanked his wife for her unwavering contribution during his Presidency, and the First Lady appeared equally emotional when her husband referred to her as his best friend. Michelle Obama delivered her farewell address at the 2017 School Counsellor of Year event, held at the White House on January 6.

[Featured Image by Molly Riley/AP Images]