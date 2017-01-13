WWE News: Vince McMahon Continually Impressed By Young Star On ‘Monday Night RAW’

The team of Enzo & Big Cass made an immediate impact upon their WWE debut on the main roster the night after WrestleMania 32, and Vince McMahon took notice. Traditionally, the RAW after WrestleMania is packed with smart fans who are educated on NXT or independent-talent, making the transition to the main stage that much smoother for those involved. Vince was thrilled with their initial reaction and they were off on the right foot in the Chairman’s eyes.

It’s the ensuing weeks that can cause unease among Vince McMahon and other WWE officials, but Enzo & Big Cass resonated in every city in front of every audience thereafter. It seemed like it was only a matter of time before their popularity secured them a spot in a tag team championship match.

Ironically enough, Enzo & Cass never got to hold the NXT Tag Team titles, and they’ve yet to capture gold on the main roster either. Originally, they were penciled-in to enter a major program with The New Day where they’d become the new champions at WrestleMania 33 this April. That remained on the table for quite a while, but Vince scrapped it in favor of The New Day dropping the belts to Cesaro and Sheamus after breaking the record for longest-reigning tag champs in history.

The pair had to endure a bump in the road early on upon their promotions. Less than a month after their arrival, Enzo suffered a concussion when he was legitimately knocked out during a tag match against The Vaudevillains at Payback. Vince lost some measure of confidence in Enzo and viewed him similarly to the way he saw Sasha Banks (and Daniel Bryan before that) in that they were injury prone. However, Big Cass seemed to benefit from his partner’s misfortune, getting showcased as a singles competitor while Enzo recovered.

Last month, we reported how McMahon viewed Big Cass as a future singles star anyway, and someone who had a ton of potential based largely on his appearance. Vince’s infatuation with the big man’s size evolved, however, as the boss became impressed with his facial expressions and overall presence on tv.

In an update to that story, Daily Wrestling News is reporting that Big Cass’s stock continues to skyrocket, not only in the eyes of Vince McMahon, but many of the top WWE officials as well. There has been a lot of talk lately that he is not only improving each week, but he is close to becoming the total package.

When Enzo first got injured back in May, Cass got opportunities in mini-programs with the likes of Chris Jericho. Amore’s return was met with tag team title shots and a high-profile feud with Jericho and Kevin Owens at SummerSlam. But when Finn Balor was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship, Vince McMahon again looked at Big Cass to fill a spot in a fatal four way match for the vacant title.

Closing out the year, Vince put Enzo & Cass into a feud with Rusev that wasn’t supposed to be anything more than transitional at the onset. Enzo was mainly used as fodder, but Jinder Mahal was added to the equation as an extra layer to the program.

However, what was once viewed as transitional time-filler, has morphed beyond that. Vince McMahon and his top officials have praised both Cass and Rusev for their work in the program, which could now extend as far as Fastlane in March. Enzo has another legitimate injury, this time to his knee, which could keep him out of the ring for another extended period of time.

Vince gave the babyface tag team another rub by inserting Shawn Michaels into their most recent segment on RAW, yet another sign that McMahon has high hopes for his seven-footer. Many of the marquee spots at WrestleMania are spoken for, but when the card opens up in its aftermath, look for significant pushes for the likes of Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman and now, Big Cass.

