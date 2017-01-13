NFL Playoffs Preview: Green Bay Packers At Dallas Cowboys — Will Jordy Nelson Play In NFC Divisional Round?

After suffering a rib injury against the New York Giants in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, the status of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson for Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Dallas Cowboys is still unclear. After winning the NFC North with a regular season record of 10-6, Green Bay hosted New York in the opening round of the NFL post-season, while the NFC-best Dallas Cowboys (13-3) took the week off after earning a bye. Whoever wins in Arlington on Sunday will face the winners of the Seattle Seahawks/Atlanta Falcons match-up in the NFC Championship for the opportunity to play in Super Bowl 51.

Jordy Nelson Injury

As reported by UPI, Packers coach Mike McCarthy said that no official word could be given on Jordy Nelson’s status for Sunday’s game just yet. While he continues daily rehab, he won’t be playing in Sunday’s game if he’s unable to practice on Saturday. Green Bay doesn’t practice on Friday, but the team will have a workout on Saturday before they leave for Dallas. But McCarthy’s comments remained noncommittal:

“He’s making progress. It’s a three-day plan, and we’ll evaluate (the situation) on Friday.”

Nelson had just one reception for 13 yards before getting injured early in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Giants. Down 3-0 at the time, Green Bay would end up with a huge 38-13 win, even with Jordy sidelined for almost three quarters of the game. During the regular season, Jordy Nelson had a league-high 14 receiving touchdowns to go with 1257 total receiving yards on 97 receptions.

While veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Green Bay Packers wait to find out if Jordy Nelson will join them for Sunday’s match-up, the Dallas Cowboys look to rookie quarterback Dak Prescott. With a win over Green Bay and another in the NFC Championship game, Prescott would be the first-ever rookie quarterback to lead his team to the Super Bowl. According to the Vegas odds, the Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites for Sunday’s marquee match-up.

The rookie quarterback doesn’t appear to be letting the early success get to his head, as he credits several other around him in the Dallas Cowboys organization for his success, including the coaching staff and fellow quarterbacks Kellen Moore, Mark Sanchez and Tony Romo:

“They’re the reason I’m prepared for each and every game. All the credit goes to each and every one of them… Having all those quarterbacks around me, great quarterbacks, great men, it’s the reason for my preparation each game.”

In the biggest game of Dak Prescott’s young career, that preparation will be put to the test against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Where to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers

The NFC Divisional Playoffs match-up featuring the Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised on Fox with pregame coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST and kickoff scheduled for 4:40. The game can be heard live on Sirius XM Radio and can be viewed online with a subscription to NFL Game Pass.

