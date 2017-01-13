Lady Liberty Coin: New $100 Coin Has Lady Liberty As A Black Woman – How To Buy The Coin [Video]

The Lady Liberty $100 coin was revealed on Thursday, and with the below tweet from the United States Mint showing a black woman on U.S. currency, Lady Liberty is getting lots of feedback on Twitter and Facebook. The Lady Liberty $100 coin is a celebration of the U.S. Mint and Treasury’s 225th anniversary, according to NBC News. The new Lady Liberty coin is getting so much attention because it’s the first time that Lady Liberty has been portrayed as a black woman. All other Lady Liberty coin portrayals have cast Lady Liberty as a white woman. The Coinage Act in 1792 required Lady Liberty and other coins to portray liberty in their verbal depictions and imagery. With a black woman showing up on the new Lady Liberty coin, folks have comments about everything from the woman’s hair to what the black woman represents as Lady Liberty.

On Twitter, Lady Liberty became a trending item. As seen in the below video from the Facebook page of the U.S. Mint, the process for creating the new Lady Liberty coin is revealed. The has reported that the Lady Liberty coin will go on sale later this year. The coin should go on sale in April. As of this writing, coins like the “American Eagle 2016 One-Tenth Ounce Gold Proof Coin” featuring older versions of Lady Liberty are priced at $170.00 on the U.S. Mint website, and are also currently listed as sold out. With so much attention being focused on a black woman as the face of Lady Liberty on the new Lady Liberty coin, expect those $100 Lady Liberty coins to sell out quickly once they become available for sale.

: “The coin’s obverse design features a profile view of allegorical Liberty in the form of a young African American woman wearing a crown of stars. The woman is emblematic of Liberty and the crown of stars that she wears is based on the crown on the Statue of Freedom that is atop the Capitol dome. The coin’s reverse features a bold and powerful eagle in flight, with eyes toward opportunity and a determination to attain it.”

The U.S. Mint also explained more about the black woman featured on the Lady Liberty coin, and the fact that she’s not based on any one black woman per se — but that this black woman as Lady Liberty represents an allegory of liberty.

The choice was made to put a black woman on the Lady Liberty coin in order for the Lady Liberty coin to represent the growing diversification of the nation, explained the U.S. Mint chief of staff, Elisa Basnight.

“As we as a nation continue to evolve, so does liberty’s representation. We live in a nation that affords us the opportunity to dream big and try to accomplish the seemingly impossible.”

The 24-karat gold Lady Liberty coin is gaining plenty of attention on social media, with some folks marveling over Lady Liberty’s hairstyle, which appears to represent long and thick two-strand twists or dreadlocks that have been twisted back off of her face into a ballerina bun of sorts. The Lady Liberty coin was designed mostly for coin collectors, and represents the beginning of a diverse collection of coins coming from the U.S. Mint. Therefore, not only will Lady Liberty be depicted as a black woman, expect future Lady Liberty coins to appear as other races, too, such as Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, Indian Americans, and more.

Meanwhile, a journey through the comments on social media regarding the black woman as Lady Liberty have brought compliments as well as racist attacks. Folks are noticing everything on Lady Liberty, such as her facial features and more.

