Justin Bieber Allegedly ‘Poisonous’ For Selena Gomez, So Her Mom Reportedly Takes Shocking Action!

Selena Gomez experienced struggles in 2016, with her infamous war of words on Instagram with on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber turning into an explosive feud. Soon after, the pop princess announced that she was taking a hiatus from her career. But in late 2016, Selena began what has turned into a triumphant comeback, including scooping up an American Music Award in November and, this year, flaunting a new boyfriend to kick off the New Year. Now a new report claims that Gomez’s mother allegedly feels that Bieber was linked to her daughter’s struggles, reportedly causing the songstress’ mom to take a shocking step.

After Selena exited rehab last year, her mother Mandy “had a serious message for Justin Bieber,” which was to “leave her alone,” reported Life & Style, claiming that her mom sought to “make sure that her ‘poisonous’ ex-boyfriend” Bieber, 22, did not attempt to contact the 24-year-old.

The publication cited a source’s explanation of the alleged action by Gomez’s mom.

“[Selena’s] family feels that no one has ever gotten under her skin like Justin and, ultimately, he affected her in a deeply negative way.”

The “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” songstress’ mother reportedly feels that her daughter “will be able to heal faster” without Bieber in her life, added the insider. Consequently, Mandy allegedly urged Justin to refrain from calling, texting, emailing, or seeing her daughter, according to the source.

Life & Style also cited another insider’s allegation that Selena’s “addiction” to Bieber caused concern for those close to her, claiming the fear that it would “take the ultimate toll” on the songstress.

“Justin takes her to a dark place mentally, and she really can’t let go. She was stalking Justin on social media.”

However, after the mid-August Instagram battle between Bieber and Gomez, it was Selena who made a surprise move to cutting off contact with Justin, Us Weekly reported in September.

Pointing out that the two have been in an on-again, off-again romantic relationship since 2011, Us described the “Same Old Love” songstress as “tired of being hung up on Justin Bieber.” Consequently, an insider told the publication that she “changed her phone number,” allegedly telling those who had the new number not to forward it to Bieber.

But the source also alleged that the Instagram battle caused emotional issues for Gomez.

“Selena lost it,” said the insider.

“She can be fragile emotionally and Justin is a major factor.”

During that war of words on social media, the pop princess advised Bieber to stop sharing photos of his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie and Justin if he was unable to “handle the hate” from his fans.

“It should be special between you two only,” she wrote.

Bieber then reportedly accused her of cheating with Zayn Malik.

“Oh I forgot about You and Zayn?” Justin allegedly commented.

Bieber subsequently deleted his Instagram account. And although Selena later apologized on social media, the Daily Mail cited a source described as “close to Justin” who said Bieber “feels like his ex will not let go and she is constantly trying to put herself in his business.”

The insider also described Justin as “rather amused” that his ex “attacked” him for threatening to exit Instagram, noting that she “had once threatened to do the same.” Bieber also reportedly denied posting those comments hinting that Selena had cheated on him with Zayn, attributing those remarks to “trolls,” according to the source.

With Justin absent from Instagram since August, is he ready to make a dramatic return to the social media platform? Based on his comments at a recent concert, it’s not looking likely that Bieber will make an Instagram comeback anytime soon, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I don’t want to get my Instagram back,” announced Justin at the concert.

“Instagram is for the devil. I think hell is Instagram.”

Describing himself as “like, 90 percent sure,” Bieber elaborated on his theory.

“We get sent to hell, we get locked in the Instagram server. Like I’m stuck in the DMs,” added Justin.

