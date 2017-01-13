‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Week 3: Corinne’s Whipped Cream Bikini Gets Nick’s Attention, Girls Question His True Intentions

The Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios stripped off her bikini top on last week’s episode and Nick Viall rewarded her with a group date rose. On Week 3, the 24-year-old Miami resident will continue to earn her title as the Season 21 villain much to the dismay of the other girls who are trying to get Nick’s attention.

ABC teased that one contestant has some “outrageous plans” for Nick on the third episode that airs January 16, and it won’t shock fans to find out that Corinne will continue to get the girls buzzing about her crazy antics. From whipped cream bikinis to sexual advances, Corinne can’t stop and won’t stop going after the prize — the final rose and a proposal from The Bachelor star Nick Viall.

Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead

Although the girls are shocked when Nick confesses that he had a one-night stand with Liz (see video above), his relationship with Corinne creates even more doubt about his true intentions.

According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, Liz was reportedly one of at least seven girls from the Bachelor franchise that Nick slept with prior to becoming this season’s lead.

Even if the girls don’t know about Nick’s pre-show relationships, his confession about his fling with Liz coupled with the rose he gave Corinne last week (after she stripped down during a date) will cause some serious trust issues between Nick and his remaining ladies during Episode 3.

Last week, the episode ended with “to be continued,” so Episode 3 will start off with the cocktail party and rose ceremony before the second round of dates get underway.

According to blogger Reality Steve, Corinne shakes things up at the cocktail party by making an appearance in a whipped cream bikini, something that will get the girls (and fans) talking once again.

Even producer Mike Fleiss tweeted out a hint about the whipped cream scene when the episode was filmed in October stating that there was some “Varsity Blues action” going on. For those who haven’t seen the 1999 movie, there is a scene where one of the girls does her best to seduce the star of the football team by wearing just whipped cream to cover her private parts.

Spoilers indicate that despite her less than ladylike behavior, Nick will give Corinne another rose at the rose ceremony that follows the cocktail party, but she won’t be there to get it. Fans who watched the previews for this season of the Bachelor may have noticed that Corinne was sleeping during one of the rose ceremonies — that’s exactly what happened, but she apparently didn’t pass out drunk.

Instead, Reality Steve stated that she was upset that Nick didn’t make a move on her while she was covered with whipped cream and cried herself to sleep.

“Corinne misses the next rose ceremony because it doesn’t go exactly as she planned,” Steve wrote. “and she ran off to cry and pout about it.”

Before the Week 3 dates get underway, Nick will eliminate three more girls during the rose ceremony that wasn’t shown last week. Although Corinne sleeps through the rose ceremony, Nick doesn’t send her home. Spoilers indicate that Lacey, Hailey, and Elizabeth W. won’t get a rose, leaving 15 girls to move onto the Week 3 dates.

For fans wondering how long Corinne will stick around this season, host Chris Harrison wrote in his weekly Yahoo blog that “it’s likely we’ll be seeing her date Nick for a while.”

If Reality Steve‘s spoilers are correct, that’s Chris’ words are spot on. Although she won’t make it to the final rose ceremony, Steve states that Corinne will bring Nick on one of the four hometown dates, but will go home during the rose ceremony. However, fans can expect to see the feisty 24-year-old on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise — she’s a perfect fit for the show, don’t you think?

Watch The Bachelor starring Nick Viall on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC Television Network]