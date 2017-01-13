Angelina Jolie’s Sons Maddox And Pax Have Reportedly Been ‘Bonded’ By Her Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s oldest sons, Maddox, 15, and Pax, 13, have reportedly grown closer to one another in the midst of her divorce from Brad Pitt.

According to a new report, the boys have been spending more time than ever with one another in the months since their mother, Angelina Jolie, filed documents to end her 2-year marriage to their father.

“Brad and [Angelina Jolie]’s divorce has bonded the older children who are now closer than ever, specifically Pax and Maddox,” an insider revealed to Hollywood Life on January 12. “The older boys are spending more time together and are each other’s best friends.”

Angelina Jolie requested full physical custody of Maddox and Pax, as well as their siblings, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, at the time of her divorce filing. Meanwhile, Pitt is hoping to agree to joint custody of the children.

Angelina Jolie’s custody battle with the actor has been tense for the past several months due to allegations of child abuse (which have since been thrown out), but earlier this week, the former couple released a statement to People Magazine and claimed they would be working in the children’s best interest moving forward. In the statement, which comes after a prior battle over sealing their private documents, Angelina Jolie and her estranged husband were said to have agreed to protect the privacy of their children by keeping their future documents concealed.

As their split continues, the Hollywood Life source revealed that Angelina Jolie’s oldest boys are bonding with one another and spending time with friends.

“The brothers are at an age and in a place where they do not want to be around Mom and Dad but instead have been together almost all day, everyday, since the divorce,” the source continued. “Pax & Maddox also have some of the same mutual friends whom they have been leaning on and goofing around with more in the last few months.”

“Whether it is listening to music or going out for sushi, Pax, Maddox, and a few close friends, have been getting through the tough family times together,” the source added.

In the months since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, she and the children have been seen together a number of times in Malibu, California, where they now reside, and recently traveled to Aspen, Colorado to ring in the New Year and enjoy some skiing.

As the kids remain in the care of Angelina Jolie, Pitt has reportedly grown concerned about the influence his estranged wife may be having with his children.

“Brad is desperate to get this whole mess with [Angelina Jolie] over and done with,” a source told Hollywood Life last week. “It’s turned into a nightmare of epic proportions for him and he can’t believe quite how bad it has gotten.”

“As far as Brad is concerned, [Angelina Jolie] is doing everything in her power to keep the kids away from him, and it’s breaking his heart. Brad’s really concerned Angelina is poisoning the boys against him, and they are becoming more and more distant towards him with each passing day,” the source added. “It’s clearly over between Brad and Angelina, there’s no going back from here, but obviously loves his kids and wants to remain a constant and active figure in their lives. He can’t understand how she could be so vindictive and why she would want to cut him out completely from their lives.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for nearly 12 years before they split in September and don’t appear to have had any direct contact with one another since doing so.

[Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]