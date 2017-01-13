Just How Much Does Kate Middleton Enjoy Bloodsports? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Tim Butters and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kate Middleton may be regarded by many as a doe-eyed Disney Princess, but this “Snow White” hunts “Bambi,” and the question which begs to be asked is, just how much does the Duchess of Cambridge enjoy bloodsports?

The thought of fragile and whimsical Kate stalking some defenseless, unsuspecting deer, or plump and helpless peasant, sorry, pheasant, with a double-barrel shotgun will not sit well in the stomach of many who fondly admire her prudent yet effortlessly chic wardrobe and humanitarian activism.

Indeed, one would think that the wife of Prince William, who has made it his business to single-handedly save the elephants, would be something of an animal loving vegan who would cry tears of distress at the sight of the plight of a disorientated hedgehog tying to cross a busy urban road.

But lest we forget. Kate is a royal, and one thing all royals have in common is an unbridled enthusiasm for killing animals, or as they like to call it, hunting.

Scratch Prince William’s flimsy facade as the king of conservation and you will find Kate Middleton’s significant other is — like his grandaddy, Prince Philip, who has spent a lifetime killing animals in every corner of the globe — a keen advocate of trophy hunting.

Prince Philip, not only earned himself a fearsome reputation for killing tigers and crocodiles, but he is also the “President Emeritus” of the World Wildlife Fund. It would, at first sight, appear to be a tough contradiction to bridge, but Kate Middleton’s extended family are rather renowned for their hypocrisy when it comes to wildlife.

Three years ago, Prince William indulged in a spot of deer and wild boar killing in Spain. Days later he featured in a high-profile campaign to warn people of the dangers of illegal hunting. Oh, the irony.

And who can forget that picture from 2014 of an armed Prince Harry in Africa staring smugly at the camera with a one-ton water buffalo he had just downed with his power rifle?

Well, Harry can. Only last year, the man of action was pictured lying like a distraught mother across a sedated elephant and snapping like a dramatic teenager with hormonal issues that the slaughter of such animals is “a pointless waste of beauty.”

Unlike water buffalos, it would appear, elephants are special “Walt Disney” animals that need saving. The same as baby rhinos, who Kate Middleton delighted in feeding alongside an elephant calf, upon her and the Duke of Cambridge’s visit in 2016 to an Indian animal sanctuary at Kaziranga National Park.

Kate and Will giggled with joy as they fed the little “orphan Annies” and were “delighted” to play parents to the vulnerable creatures being nursed back to health.

It’s worth noting that at the Queen’s Norfolk home in Sandringham, where the royal family have their Christmas get-togethers, there are 62 stuffed animals including two rare rhinos, a leopard, an Indian tiger, the tusks of an elephant and two lions.

Trophy hunting and the royal family have enjoyed a long and loving relationship with one another through the centuries and down the decades.

But you can’t blame Prince William for the thrill killing ways of his ancestors, but you can blame him for his ongoing support of a practice where unsuspecting animals die a tortuous, ignoble, barbaric, and unnecessary death at the hands of white-collared executives who will pay extortionate amounts of money to fly thousands of miles and kill animals from a distance.

After they’ve maimed them with their telescopic guns or pierced them with their high-powered arrows, the animal might stumble off for a bit, bloodied and in pain as they die a slow agonizing death.

Then in the wake of the all important slaughter-selfie, the animal is then skinned, their bodies left to rot, and their heads cut off by the proud hunter, who’ll take it home to add to his or her’s trophy cabinet.

Prince William is presumably fine with this as he told ITV news, “commercial hunting is a justifiable means of conserving species that are under threat.”

“There’s a place for commercial hunting. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea…but if somebody out there wants to pay money – and it wouldn’t be me – but if somebody did, then it is a justifiable means of conserving species that are under serious threat.”

Talk about doublespeak!

Anyhow, it would appear Kate Middleton has long since been bitten by the hunting bug.

People reports, “Today, many of William’s closest friends, including William van Cutsem, James Meade and Tom van Straubenzee, are crack shots themselves. They, along with others confidantes such as longtime Kate pal Sophie Carter and William chum Charlie Savoury, enjoy long days of shooting pheasant followed by lazy dinner parties.”

The evidence is in and the jury has spoken. When it comes to bloodsports, Kate Middleton, it has to be said, certainly seems the keenest of advocates.

[Featured Image by Leon Neal – WPA Pool/Getty Images]