‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For Jan. 13, Bad Juju Weekend At The Reef

Destiny players curious about Xûr’s inventory for the weekend of Friday, January 13, will need to temper their expectation. The mysterious vendor has apparently fallen in love with the Reef and is offering a group of so-so Exotic armor pieces for PS4 and Xbox One owners. The Bad Juju makes an appearance at least.

As a reminder, Xûr’s collection of Curios continues to rotate due to a bug. This week the 10-pack of Heavy Ammo Synthesis drops out to make way for Three of Coins, Exotic Shards, and the 3-pack of Heavy Ammo Synth.

This week’s hiding spot for Xur is in the Reef social area, for the third week in a row. You’ll want to turn right from the spawn point, head down the stairs past the Bounty vendor, and then go in the first door to the right of the bottom of the stairs. The Agent of the Nine is tucked away in a corner on the right.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Name Type Stats Cost T12 Empyrean Bellicose Titan Helmet 43 (62) Intellect /

41 (60) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 91% Young Ahamkara’s Spine Hunter Gauntlets 35 (52) Intellect /

39 (56) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 90% Voidfang Vestments Warlock Chest Armor 105 (130) Discipline 13 Strange Coins 86% Bad Juju Pulse Rifle 23 Strange Coins Legacy Engram Heavy Weapon 31 Strange Coins

Curios

Name Type Cost Plasma Drive Legendary Vehicle Upgrade 23 Strange Coins Void Drive Legendary Vehicle Upgrade 23 Strange Coins Glass Needles Re-rolls Exotic Stats 3-pack 3 Strange Coins Heavy Ammo Synthesis Ammo Synthesis 3-pack 1 Strange Coin Three of Coins Exotic Chance Boost 5-pack 7 Strange Coins

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

Bad Juju

The Bad Juju is used to reign supreme with Voidwalker Warlocks despite having one of the more difficult quest chains. Its use has toned down some for Year Two, but the power of the “String of Curses” intrinsic perk is hard to deny. It reloads the fully automatic Pulse Rifle weapon automatically after each kill and gives a small damage boost. Every kill also provides bonus Super energy, the benefit of which should be obvious. This is a must get for those who have not been fortunate enough to get it from Destiny’s random loot drops.

Empyrean Bellicose

Aside from being a cool-looking Titan helmet in Destiny, Empyrean Bellicose has a deceptively beneficial suite of perks, even if it may not be a top-tier piece. The main perk, “Antigrav Thrusters,” allows Titans to hover in the air while aiming. The other half of that perk gives a melee recharge when picking up Orbs of Light, which synergizes well with the different Titan subclass melee abilities.

The random perk rolls give “Ashes to Assets” and “Second Thoughts” in the third column for more Super Energy from grenade kills and Special Weapon kills against minions. “Better Already” is the final column perk to start shield recovery immediately on when an Orb of Light is picked up.

The stats and roll on this Exotic piece are almost identical from the last time it showed up in Xur’s inventory. The recommendation remains the same to skip or re-roll if you are adding it to your collection.

Young Ahamkara’s Spine

Gunslingers get this Hunter Exotic from Xur’s inventory this week. The Year Two version of Young Ahamkara’s Spine grants an additional Tripmine Grenade as its innate perk in addition to extending grenade duration by 30 seconds.

Destiny players will also have the option between the “Fastball” perk for increased grenade throw distance and “Momentum Transfer” for bonus melee energy on grenade hits. Plus, there’s the choice of faster reloads for Pulse Rifles or Machine Guns.

An extra Tripmine Grenade in PVP is invaluable, which makes this a must pick-up for Destiny Gunslingers who don’t have this Exotic piece yet. The 130 max Discipline roll turns in a 90 percent T12 roll, which points to a re-roll for those seeking the coveted T12 stats.

Voidfang Vestments

The other repeat of the week, Voidfang Vestments is an Exotic Warlock chest piece that comes with a Voidwalker sub-class focused perk. The “Hungering Void” perk will spawn an additional seeker for Axion Bolt grenades and allows your Warlock to respawn with full grenade energy. The chest piece also comes with optional perks for either bonus Auto Rifle or Shotgun ammo. The final column includes the choice between increased Void Burn Defense or Void Armor.

These Voidfang Vestments has the poorest roll of the week at just 86 percent of max. Skip or re-roll.

[Featured Image by Bungie; all table information by Destiny]