Rob And Blac Chyna May Have Another Baby On The Way — Kardashians Plan Intervention Too Late? [Opinion]

Blac Chyna is bound and determined to give Rob Kardashian that big family he wants, but Rob’s first big family is determined to put a stop to his relationship with his fiancée. Concerns over Rob suffering from alleged psychological abuse by Blac Chyna has Rob’s family planning an intervention. Rob’s Mom, Kris Jenner, and his three Kardashian sisters have reportedly hatched a plan.

According to BET, the Kardashians are said to have some real concerns about Blac Chyna because they feel Rob is being emotionally abused by her. It is reported that Kris Jenner is at the helm of this plan, and she’s supposedly hired a private investigator to see just what Blac Chyna is really up to. They have allegedly heard things that brought about these concerns of psychological abuse, which includes infidelity, reports BET. What they have planned will probably stun Rob.

Breaking the couple up before they marry or have any more children might not go as planned. It could be too late already as In Touch reports they have it on pretty good authority that Blac Chyna might be pregnant with Kardashian baby number two. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna already have a 2-month-old daughter together, Dream Kardashian.

Blac Chyna has a 4-year-old son with her former fiancée Tyga. The little guy’s name is King, which makes Rob and Chyna a family of four that is ready to expand. If you have ever watched Rob and Blac Chyna’s reality show, you know Chyna doesn’t hold back much when it comes time to talk about Rob and their antics at home.

Blac Chyna and Rob allow cameras to follow them around constantly for their reality show, which seems to speak to the point that they don’t hold too much sacred in their private lives. So when her close friends report that she may even be pregnant right now, you might expect that there is probably a good reason for them to say this. Apparently, she’s talked about their sex lives, enough for her friends to suggest she may already be in the family way!

It’s no secret that Rob and Blac Chyna fight, breakup, make-up, and then do it all over again. Her friends say that Chyna claims they have “amazing make-up sex” and there’s been a lot of that going on lately if you’ve been keeping up with the tabloids.

The couple did a live stream Facebook session during the summer, and Chyna tells the camera that Rob wants her to have four more kids. Rob spoke up and said, “You can do, like, three more so four total plus King, so that’s five.”

Growing that family may be a lot easier said than done, as it was recently revealed that Kris Jenner is joining her daughters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe for a family intervention. When Rob and Chyna first hooked up the family thought this was a good thing for Rob. For a long time, Rob was very much a loner and not a very happy young man. He missed out on a lot of family gatherings and his family was really worried about him. According to BET, the family is taking Chyna’s alleged treatment of Rob very seriously.

“The family is writing everything down and will present it to him,” according to the source. “They will sit him down for an intervention and place an envelope containing all the proof of what she has done on the table in front of him. They want to have a psychologist on hand so they can discuss how Chyna abuses him.”

When Rob first started seeing Blac Chyna, he came out of that sad state and things got much better for him. Seeing him so happy gave the family a reason to rejoice. That was short lived after seeing Rob go through the breakups and makeups of this relationship. The lack of family support for this relationship is apparent by some of the things said and done by the family in recent months. They’ve taken legal actions so Blac Chyna cannot use the Kardashian family name as a brand.

There was an uproar when Chyna went to trademark her name as Angela Renee Kardashian. Angela Renee is her birth name, and she would be a Kardashian once the two married. They aren’t even married yet, and Chyna took it upon herself to do this, prompting Kris and her daughters to seek legal action. Kris Jenner eventually promised to call off the lawyers they hired over this, but the Kardashian sisters weren’t budging. Apparently, the sisters felt another woman on the list will “dilute the brand,” according to TMZ at the time.

Khloe Kardashian was once extremely close with her brother Rob, as he even lived with her when she was married to Lamar Odom. When asked this week on The Late Late Show with James Corden which one of three shows spun from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians show does she like the least, Khloe’s choices were I Am Cait, Sex with Brody, and Rob & Blac Chyna. She said she wasn’t aware that Sex with Brody was a show, so she picked that show. Then Khloe came back with a second choice of Rob & Chyna. This is also the only show out of her three choices that she didn’t appear on, reports People Magazine.

[Featured Image by Vantagenews.com/IPx/AP Images]