Kylie Jenner Goes Blonde, Takes Sexy Pics To Hot New Level Amid ‘Boob Job’ & Big Butt Slams

Kylie Jenner repeatedly has dared to go where few Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan members have gone before, posting increasingly cheeky photos and sexy poses on Instagram. Now, however, Jenner is facing slams from some fans for her newest hot pictures, with some of her followers alleging that she should be crediting her noticeably more hourglass shape to a “boob job” and butt implants.

And for those who think that Kylie’s enlarged curves in her social media pics could be due to Photoshop, the Daily Mail pointed out that Jenner was seen on Thursday looking “very busty” as she wore what may have been a blonde wig.

Flaunting her assets in a tight tank top that showed off what the publication called her “decidedly larger chest,” Kylie also shared her shorter new blonde look on Snapchat.

People magazine speculated about whether Jenner had donned a wig or dyed her hair blonde, pointing out that she’s done shades including rose gold, red, black, brown, platinum blonde, and even baby pink in the past.

Kylie’s photos of her new blonde hair earned praise from fans. She also hyped her sister Khloe Kardashian’s new show, Revenge Body, in one of her blonde beauty poses.

Who's watching @revengebody tonight on E! ?! I know I am ???? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

And regardless of the color of her hair, Jenner’s fans increasingly are vocal about the belief many share that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had breast implant surgery.

Kylie “has sparked boob job rumors once again by showcasing her ample assets in a series of Instagram shots,” noted Us Weekly. Some fans even speculated that Jenner had more than one breast enlargement procedure.

“She doesn’t even get tired of doing boob jobs. How much more big do you want it to be!!”

The rumors that Kylie had a “boob job” have swirled for years. Jenner even turned to her website in September 2015 to deny them, crediting push-up bras for her larger breasts.

“I don’t share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t,” Kylie then stated. “I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret [bra]. It’s life-changing. I’ve gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends.”

Although Jenner has confessed that she did have lip injections, she has continued to deny the breast implant rumors. She also has faced accusations of having a nose and chin job. And when her fans saw her butt size in a recent photo, rumors that Kylie should credit her noticeably bigger posterior to butt implant surgery also swirled.

Jenner used the word “obsessed” about her jeans, but her followers were obsessed with the size of her rear.

“Your a*s looks so disgustingly fake,” slammed one Twitter user.

Kylie’s followers also debated about whether her butt size was due to Photoshop or surgery.

“What a butt… Photoshop?????” questioned one.

“…more like surgery – which she constantly denies. Giving off a fakeness as real to impressionable girls,” slammed another.

Hollywood Life pointed out that although Jenner, 19, “obviously looks great in these pics,” the poses repeatedly result in fans “questioning if she got any work done to plump up her derriere.”

One of Kylie’s followers wanted to get recommendations for the alleged surgery.

“Where can I get those implants?” asked Jenner’s fan.

But some compared Kylie’s noticeably bigger butt and the subsequent rumors about cosmetic surgery to what happened when her lips became obviously fuller. It famously took Jenner some time to admit to lip injections.

“Butt injections…come on people just like her lips.”

Although Kylie has continued to steer clear of responses to the rumors of cosmetic surgery for her rear, she has offered a few comments about the allegations that she had breast enlargement surgery. In addition to credit push-up bras, Jenner has claimed that her bigger chest was due to “that time of the month,” according to the media outlet.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows]