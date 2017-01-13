Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly Attempting To Diffuse The Drama Between Selena Gomez And Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid is reportedly playing peacemaker between her sister and fellow model, Bella, and her friend, singer Selena Gomez.

After Gomez was spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles with Bella’s former boyfriend, The Weeknd, Bella immediately unfollowed Gomez on Instagram and many have been wondering if a feud is brewing between them.

Although both women have stayed silent in regard to The Weeknd’s romance, a source claims Gigi Hadid is doing what she can to diffuse the situation and help her sister steer clear of the potential drama ahead of her.

“[Gigi Hadid] will always be Team Bella, but she’s also in a tough spot because she really likes Selena and knows she’s a good person,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 12.

Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez are both close friends of Taylor Swift, so when it comes to the future, they are bound to be around one another quite often and holding on to tension between them wouldn’t be a good thing. Meanwhile, Bella and her sister are quite close but she’s never been more than an acquaintance to Gomez or Swift.

“[Gigi Hadid]’s one hundred percent supporting Bella and has told her she’ll do whatever she think is best. But down the road, when feelings have cooled off, [Gigi Hadid] does hope they can all sit down and talk this out,” the source explained.

Gigi Hadid’s sister split from The Weeknd last November and a short time later, she was reportedly seen screaming at the musician at a nightclub. After walking in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris at the end of last year, Gigi Hadid and her younger sister attended an after party for the event and although they appeared cordial with The Weeknd during the show, Gigi Hadid hinted that their breakup may not have been amicable when she was caught screaming at him hours later.

According to a report by Hollywood Life at the time, Gigi Hadid was seen hunched forward as she yelled at the singer while gripping her phone. Although it was unknown what they were saying to one another, the musician’s face appeared “horrified” and “shocked” at Gigi Hadid’s behavior.

The potential feud between Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid isn’t the only feud Gigi Hadid has been tied to in recent weeks. Just last month, Hollywood Life revealed that Gigi Hadid was caught in the middle of a dispute between her friends Hailey Baldwin and Taylor Swift after Baldwin dissed Swift’s squad — which Gigi Hadid is a part of.

“[Gigi Hadid] loves Taylor and considers her a true friend but she’s also super close to Hailey so this is awkward for her,” a source close to the situation told the outlet in December.

“Usually she totally avoids taking sides, she just hates getting involved in drama, but if it comes down to it — she’ll be on team Taylor.”

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift have been extremely close in recent years and just weeks ago, Gigi Hadid shared a special birthday message for Swift on her Instagram page. Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid’s outings with Baldwin in recent weeks have been few and far between.

After years of friendship with Swift, Gigi Hadid’s friend, Baldwin, spoke out against the girl squad and suggested they were trying to prove something with their title.

“I don’t understand the Taylor Swift squad at all,” she told Yahoo 7 Be.

“I don’t know what having a squad means. I just have my friends and that’s it. I don’t think that you need to create a public squad. I don’t know what that proves. So I don’t really understand the Taylor Swift squad at all.”

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]