WWE News: Road Warrior Animal Tells A Story About How Vince McMahon Got Clotheslined In A Strip Club

It should go without saying that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has found himself in some very interesting situations in life, but there isn’t anything much weirder than being at a strip club with other wrestlers willing to take wrestling moves. Obviously, we know Vince McMahon as the face of World Wrestling Entertainment; a publicly traded, billion-dollar business that focuses on pro-wrestling but with a more of an entertainment flair.

McMahon is known for his love of big men in wrestling, entertaining storylines, and variety show appeal. However, what we may not know about Vince is something that happened years back when WWE was a private company on the rise. Former WWE Superstar Animal, who was part of the legendary Road Warrior tag team, recently took part in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard.

It was here where Animal spoke about a variety of topics on the WWE, including current tag team wrestling and more. However, perhaps the most notable thing said in this interview had to do with the current WWE Chairman. Animal would remember a very interesting story about the night he gave a clothesline to Vince McMahon, telling SI…

“We were in San Antonio, and this was a great time in the business. This was a great time in the wrestling business. Hogan waved at me when Vince wasn’t looking and gave me the thumbs up. I looked at Hawk and said, ‘Bro, let’s give Vince a Doomsday.’ So I got behind Vince and got him on my shoulders, and Hawk literally jumped on the stage at a male dance place—with female dancers, mind you—and the dancer moved aside, because she probably wasn’t used to seeing a 275-pound man with traps coming out of his ears. Then Hawk came running off the stage and clotheslined Vince off my shoulders. You can only imagine all of us doing this right in the middle of a dance club, but it was all done in fun. Shortly after, we were all escorted out.”

There are a lot of stories that WWE Superstars, and, of course, all pro wrestlers have about life on the road. Often times, things do get boring as they work a lot and see motel rooms more often than their own families. So, it makes sense to think that to cut that kind of tension, they would hit up a strip club. However, to give a clothesline to someone in a strip club by far has to be the craziest thing ever.

The best part is that this was not some random WWE Superstar that Hawk and Animal did this too, but rather Vince McMahon himself; their boss. Possibly the least surprising thing said in the entire story was that they were escorted out of the building once they did this. Obviously, if you’re the owner or manager seeing all of this you clearly want to remove these big, crazy guys, who were from the WWE or WWF at the time.

Vince McMahon is known for trying to be one of the boys. He was willing to do things for the business that few bosses before him were ever willing to do. The WWE Superstars often loved working for him in the Attitude Era as he told the talent that he would never ask them to do something in the ring that he was not willing to do himself. He truly lived up to that for decades.

Even in his 70’s, he has taken bumps in the ring to help get his WWE Superstars over. As recently as 2015, he took a bump or so to help get Roman Reigns over. Funny enough, it worked out very well and was the only moment in Reigns’ singles run where he was mostly cheered. McMahon took a lot of bumps in matches over the years and possibly took more torture from his talent than any boss before him. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was probably the leading cause of Vince’s WWE despair.

While we know Vince McMahon is older now and not able to do as much as he used to, possibly the best moments for the WWE included Vince in his horrifying moments with Austin. That said, it is not a shock that the boys were so loose with McMahon that they were not worried about attacking the WWE Chairman. This may have flown with Vince McMahon, but it might not be a good plan to try with Triple H or Stephanie McMahon.

