Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Butt In A Thong, Is A New Album Coming Soon?

Selena Gomez just showed fans an unexpected side of herself on Instagram: her backside.

After spending time with The Weeknd in Santa Monica, California earlier this week, the 24-year-old singer and actress posed for a very racy photo on her photographer’s page. In the photo, Selena Gomez was seen with nothing but a gold thong and towel and her back to a mirror.

On January 12, People Magazine shared the snap with readers and revealed that Selena Gomez was teasing a new photo shoot. Unfortunately, it was not confirmed what the photo shoot was for.

Selena Gomez had a rough year in 2016 and reportedly spent several weeks in rehab to address her mental health struggles before returning to the spotlight in November when she attended the American Music Awards.

Selena Gomez first announced her struggles at the end of summer in the midst of her Revival World Tour, which was ultimately canceled and has yet to be rescheduled.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez told People Magazine in an August 30 statement. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks, and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues,” Selena Gomez continued.

Two months later, Us Weekly shared additional details regarding Selena Gomez’s mental health struggles, claiming the singer “can go to a very dark place.

After canceling 34 remaining dates on her Revival World Tour, the magazine revealed Selena Gomez had allegedly checked into a rehabilitation facility outside of Nashville, Tennessee, which was described as “private and quiet place,” but “super intense.”

During her stay in Tennessee, Selena Gomez was seen out and about on a couple of occasions. During one instance, she and her mother, Mandy Teefy, and her step-father, Brian Teefy, visited a Texas Roadhouse Restaurant, where she was said to have acted just as any other guest. One person at the venue described Selena Gomez as “really nice” and said she tipped well. The following day, Selena Gomez ventured off to another restaurant, the Riverstone Restaurant in Townsend, Tennessee, where she reportedly enjoyed breakfast with her grandparents.

“[Selena Gomez] was laughing a lot with them while she was eating,” said an eyewitness, who revealed Gomez had enjoyed grits and chatted with fans. “She seemed happy and relaxed.”

As for Selena Gomez’s new music, the Us Weekly source claimed that while the musician was scheduled to be recording new tracks in October, it was not clear when she would be getting back to making music.

“[Selena Gomez] was supposed to be recording, but she hasn’t told anyone when she’ll be back in studio,” a music industry source revealed.

Selena Gomez first began teasing her upcoming album last summer, weeks before she announced to People Magazine that she would be taking some time off. Since then, she has stayed mum about her own tracks but was recently confirmed to be playing a part on the upcoming album of Paulina Rubio.

Weeks ago, E! News confirmed Selena Gomez had collaborated with Rubio but didn’t reveal when their song would be released.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]