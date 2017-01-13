Katelyn Davis Hanging Video Continues To Spread Online Amid Calls For Justice

A video of Katelyn Davis hanging herself continues to spread online nearly two weeks after the teenager committed suicide, prompting people to report to authorities and call for justice.

Davis, 12, of Cedartown, Georgia ended her life by hanging herself on Dec. 30 after complaining that she had been “physically, mentally, and verbally” abused.

Davis streamed the chilling video of her suicide via live.me. According to the Daily Mail, she was hanging from the tree for close to 20 minutes before a woman, supposedly her mother, is heard calling her name.

Since Katelyn Davis’ hanging video was live streamed, some have questioned why no one did anything to save her before it was too late. On a Facebook page titled “Justice For Katelyn Nicole Davis,” several people have mourned her death and are calling for justice.

While the authorities have not identified the family member who allegedly abused Davis, many on the Facebook page have hinted that her stepfather is the culprit. In a video posted on the page, Davis is seen talking about her father and stepfather. She explained that she is estranged from her biological father and that he does not care about her. She goes on to talk about her stepfather, who she claims tried to rape her and told her to go and hang herself. The teenager appears to have also had a troubled relationship with her mother as videos were posted of them in heated arguments. In one of her videos, Davis says that her mother is never around.

Davis details her experience at the hands of her stepfather in a diary entry posted on Facebook.

“My stepfather did a lot of things to me, that it seems I cannot forgive him for,” she wrote.

“I can’t and I won’t forgive him for everything he has done.”

Despite the warning of authorities, the video of Katelyn Davis hanging herself continues to spread online. Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd told Fox 5 that his department had been contacted by people from as far as Britain and California over the video. He explained that his department is making efforts to take the video down.

“We want it down as much as anyone for the family and it may be harmful to other kids. We contacted some of the sites. They asked if they had to take it down and by law they don’t. But it’s just the common decent thing to do in my opinion,” Dodd said.

The video of Katelyn Davis hanging herself and other videos that the teenager posted online have been added to the investigation into her death. Authorities are reportedly seeking to get a warrant to access Davis’ phone records and social media accounts. Dodd said investigators are looking into the claims that Davis made in her videos including the attempted rape by her stepfather, Polk Standard Journal reported.

The Katelyn Davis hanging video highlights the dangers of depression. In her videos and diary posts, the teenager admitted to the fact that she was depressed and often asked for help from her followers to deal with the situation.

Between five to eight percent of Americans are believed to suffer from depression. Over 50 percent of the people who commit suicide reportedly suffer from depression, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

While the Katelyn Davis hanging video continues to go viral, the teenager was laid to rest on Jan. 6. Dodd said no charges have been filed against any suspect over the teenager’s death. Meanwhile, the result of her autopsy has not been released.

[Featured Image by Peopleimages/iStock Photo]