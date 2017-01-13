Uma Thurman Is Unsuccessful At Banning Press From Covering Custody Trial

Uma Thurman and her ex Arpad “Arki” Busson are battling over their four-year-old daughter and has made every effort to keep the press out of the courtroom, but the judge has denied her request. Thurman says that she wants to protect their daughter, and doesn’t want information shared in court to be spread all over the internet.

Last year, when Madonna and Guy Ritchie were fighting over custody of son, Rocco, details were shared in the press on a daily basis, says the Inquisitr. And even though Madonna and Guy Ritchie were never actually in court, or even in the same city (Madonna was in New York, while Ritchie was in London), that didn’t stop the details of the battle between the parents from being splashed across every entertainment site.

Uma Thurman and Maggie Q on the Set of The Brits Are Coming in NYC, August 2015 https://t.co/yfILxKihaw #MaggieQ — Phyllis Hunter (@lefomina51316) January 13, 2017

And that is just what Uma Thurman is trying to prevent, and in an effort to protect her daughter, she pleaded with the judge to keep the press out of the courtroom, says PageSix. Most importantly, Thurman wants to keep the report from the court psychologist private, says Thurman’s lawyer, Eleanor Alter.

“I think it’s a lot different now for children because 30 years ago you couldn’t Google it. Now it follows the child for the rest of her life.”

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Madonna Can’t Stay Off Social Media In The Midst Of Her Custody…

Madonna Lands In London To Talk Custody Of Rocco With Guy…

‘Real Housewives’ Star Jules Wainstein Gets Restraining Order After…

Washington Wizards Gilbert Arenas Says He Will Be Poor When His…

But the judge, Justice Matthew Cooper disagrees, and says that everything in the report is favorable.

“Let’s face it, the only problem in this case is that the parents don’t like each other and that’s the main problem.”

Judge rules Uma Thurman and ex can't seal custody battle https://t.co/bjN4z5TcjK — That's Entertainment (@ThatsEntertain1) January 13, 2017

John Browning, the lawyer for the New York Post argued that there was “no compelling reason” that the press should be kept out of the courtroom, and the judge agreed, saying that he does not give special treatment to celebrities or the “rich and famous.”

“I cannot find that those compelling circumstances have been demonstrated, accordingly I will deny the motion.”

Arki Busson’s lawyer, Peter Bronstein said that his client wants the press to be able to report on the trial, so that other foreign fathers can see that it is possible to fight for your paternal rights in the United States.

“I have a responsibly to make sure that my client — who is not American, who is a French citizen, who has a home in London, and a home in the Bahamas, and has an American child — is able to see his child.”

Bronstein says that Uma Thurman is trying to only allow Busson to see the child when he is in New York, and restrict his ability to travel with his daughter to his residences outside of the United States. But the judge let Busson know that part of an open hearing is the fact that the world will now know details of his finances, as the question of child support will also be on the table.

“He is not happy about that. The question here is about his love for the child. The question is, do foreign dads have rights? If he’s going to be denied his rights they’re going to be denied in public.”

Thurman, who was engaged to Busson, but never married, seemed frustrated by the outcome.

Uma Thurman Soiree Chopard Gold Party at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes https://t.co/KHXdc4lfld #UmaThurman — Marcia Coleman (@elosipova18294) January 13, 2017

SheKnows said that although the child, Luna, is only four, Thurman and Busson have been arguing over the same details for three years. The couple had allegedly reached an agreement last month, but things reportedly broke down again, so they are headed back to court.

Do you think that Uma Thurman should be allowed to deny the press access to her custody hearing with Arki Busson?

[Featured Image by Harold Clark/Getty Images]