Charlie Sheen Takes Aim At Rihanna And Jennifer Grey On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Now it’s totally possible that Charlie Sheen is the only one who knows that he is in a celebrity feud with Rihanna, but he says that he ignited a “three year old feud” with the Barbadian singer on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. It seems that back when Sheen was with Brett Rossi (who is now reportedly suing Sheen for not telling her he was HIV positive), he perceived that Rihanna dissed him one night at a restaurant, and three years later, he is still calling her names, while also throwing a few barbs at his Ferris Bueller cast mate, Jennifer Grey.

It is nothing new for Charlie Sheen to be nasty and disrespectful to women, calling many of those he has “dated” unsavory and stupid, but lately, he seems to be searching for women to insult, says the Inquisitr. Sheen especially has said unpleasant things about his former wives, Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller, with whom he has two children each. He has surrounded himself with strippers and prostitutes, and has continued having unprotected sex with women, despite his HIV status.

Wednesday night, Andy Cohen welcomed Charlie Sheen to the new WWHL clubhouse, only to have him call Rihanna names, and insult her appearance, as well as that of actress Jennifer Grey, says PageSix. Andy Cohen started by asking Sheen about Rihanna, and Charlie responded.

“Oh, that b***h.”

Charlie Sheen recalled that he was out at dinner with his then fiancee, Brett Rossi, who was a big Rihanna fan. So Sheen sent a note to Rihanna that she should come to his table to be introduced to him and Rossi. He claims that he couldn’t have even picked Rihanna out of a line-up, but it was important to Rossi.

“Well, the word we received back was that there was too many paps outside and it just wasn’t possible at this time. At this time? AT THIS TIME??” See ya on the way down … and actually, it was a pleasure NOT meeting you. Clearly we have NOTHING in common when it comes to respect for those who’ve gone before you. I’m guessing you needed those precious 84 seconds to situate that bad wig before you left the restaurant.”

Rihanna obviously got wind of the fact that Sheen was still complaining, because she tweeted a response.

“If that old queen don’t get ha diapers out of a bunch…”

Charlie Sheen also added in that he believes a nose job ruined Jennifer Grey’s career, but took time to insult Selma Blair and Jenny McCarthy, when talking about female co-stars he would “kick to the curb,” according to People Magazine. He says that he has no use for either actress.

“I would like to kind of mash those two up together and kick them to the curb. They deserve each other!”

Then Sheen returned to talking about Rihanna, ironically saying that he thought she showed bad manners in not coming to his table at the restaurant three years ago.

“She abandoned common courtesy and common sense!”

But by the noise from the crowd, they were much more #teamRihanna than #teamSheen.

Do you think it’s about time that Charlie Sheen got over a beef with someone he doesn’t even know? Do you think Andy Cohen baited Charlie Sheen into insulting women?

