Miley Cyrus Sends Photos Of Herself Peeing To This Singer Every Day

Miley Cyrus has a bizarre bathroom habit. During a recent interview, a 55-year-old singer revealed that Miley sends him photos of herself peeing.

Miley Cyrus’ odd affinity for snapping selfies while she’s taking a pee was revealed by one of her musical collaborators, The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne. As Us Weekly reports, 24-year-old Cyrus is a huge fan of “The Golden Path” singer, and she first reached out to him by tweeting him a birthday greeting in early 2014. Coyne told the Guardian that he and Cyrus text each other every day now, but sometimes his pop star pal lets her overactive bladder do the talking.

“Since then, we’ve texted each other every day. I’ll say, ‘What are you doing?’ and she’ll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes it’s 1,000 times a day, sometimes it’s a couple of times a day, but we’re always in each other’s lives.”

Bday hugz @waynecoyne5 A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 25, 2015 at 8:53am PST

While many would consider snapping peeing selfies an unusual act, Miley Cyrus’ habit of texting on the toilet is actually becoming rather commonplace. According to the New York Daily News, a 2012 study found that two-thirds of Americans text, talk, or surf the web on their smartphones while perched upon a porcelain throne.

And while Wayne Coyne’s revelation about Miley’s love of lavatory photos is making headlines, he’s not the only one who has seen Miley Cyrus doing her business — in 2015, the singer decided to let the entire world know that she was taking a wee. As People reports, Cyrus shared an Instagram photo of herself sitting on a toilet with her pants pulled down. She was rocking blue lipstick when she snapped the selfie, so she naturally captioned the snapshot “#PeePeeBlueLip.”

As Gawker reports, Miley also shared a photo of herself popping a squat beside a tree in August of 2014. However, that picture could not be considered a peeing selfie because it was clearly taken by someone else. It was snapped during a party that Wayne Coyne also attended, so perhaps he was the photographer. Miley has also posed on the toilet with her tights pulled up, so some of her “pee pee” pictures may not be the real deal.

Morning pee pee A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 18, 2016 at 7:13am PST

The topic of Miley Cyrus’ peeing selfies came up while Wayne Coyne was promoting The Flaming Lips’ new album, Oczy Mlody. It includes the Miley collaboration “We a Famly,” as well as tracks with whimsical titles like “There Should Be Unicorns,” “Sunrise (Eyes of the Young),” and “Do Glowy.” There are also a few songs that sound like they were inspired by dark fairy tales, including “One Night While Hunting for Faeries and Witches and Wizards to Kill” and “Listening to the Frogs with Demon Eyes.”

The Guardian describes “We a Famly” as having “sun-drenched, free festival electro vibes” and “Sunrise (Eyes of the Young)” as “the prettiest thing they’ve done in years.” According to Rolling Stone, the songs on Oczy Mlody tell a twisted fairy tale about a magical drug.

“The album features a very loose story about the fictional, titular drug that makes people sleep for three months and dream of having sex on unicorns, but the Lips play it so understatedly that it’s easier to get lost in their cold, minimalistic electronic soundscapes.”

Speaking of drugs, Wayne Coyne shared some insider info about Miley Cyrus’ drug habits that he learned while working with the pop star on The Flaming Lips’ With A Little Help From My Fwends and the 2015 album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. Coyne claims that Cyrus has done a ton of LSD, so she found it rather humorous when rapper A$AP Rocky tried to claim that he had taken the drug.

“He [A$AP Rocky] would keep talking and she would go: ‘He doesn’t know anything about acid.’ She’d know. Cyrus has done acid plenty,” Coyne said.

Some Redditors claim that they feel the need to urinate constantly whenever they’re “tripping,” so maybe this explains Miley Cyrus’ many peeing selfies.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]