‘House Of Cards’ 2017 Release Date: Will Netflix Release The Fifth Season On Inauguration Day?

House of Cards 2017 release date has not yet been confirmed but based on Netflix’s preference to release the political thriller it’s not far-fetched that they might show the fifth season this month or in February.

There are also rumors that House of Cards Season 5 might be released on the day of the presidential inauguration, which is only seven days away. According to Yahoo! some fans of the show are wondering if Netflix will release the fifth season of House of Cards on the day that president-elect, Donald Trump, is sworn into office on the 20th of January.

House of Cards 2017 premise is also unknown at the moment but seeing that the show mimics a lot of what really happens in Washington D.C. and the whole world it won’t be a surprise if they incorporate many real incidents into their show. They may even incorporate some of the alleged incidents that have been plaguing the president-elect’s administration.

But until Netflix provides viewers a more concrete update on House of Cards 2017 fans of the show will have to guess what will happen in the fifth season.

Fortunately, some entertainment websites were able to come up with interesting theories on what House of Cards‘ fifth season might look like.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there may be a few possibilities as to how the show will move forward with House of Cards 2017.

A doomed relationship

According to THR Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) and Thomas Yates’ (Paul Sparks) affair might soon come to an end. Frank has always been open to his wife cultivating extra-marital relationships since she’s also open to him doing the same thing.

But their unorthodox marital setup only works for them as long as it doesn’t threaten their political ambitions. The Hollywood Reporter theorizes that if Yates starts to become a threat to Frank’s position as commander-in-chief then he just might eliminate him from the equation despite Claire’s fondness for the writer.

Claire vs. Frank

Another theory that THR presented is the possibility that Frank’s days as the most powerful man in America might soon come to an end and Claire might be the one to trigger that demise.

From the very beginning Claire has always wanted to be an integral part of the political arena and taking on the role of the First Lady, though highly important, is not what she had in mind. That is why she ended up as the vice president of the United States of America.

But knowing how much she craves power Claire is not content with being the second-in-command of the most powerful nation in the world. Eventually, she will seek to claim the highest position in the country even if it means that she’ll remove her own husband from it.

In the end of the fourth season of House of Cards something happened that might suggest Claire is more than ready to remove her husband from his position of power.

One of the unique aspects of this show is Frank Underwood’s breaking of the fourth wall, which means that he often talks directly to the audience to make them understand what’s going on in his mind.

For the past three seasons, though, it’s only Frank who gets to address the audience but at the end of the fourth season the show took a surprising turn of events.

At the end of the previous season when President Underwood, his staff, and Claire were watching a live feed of the execution of an American hostage by Islamic terrorists the camera dollied forward on Frank and Claire.

Before the scene ended Frank spoke once more to the camera, addressing the audience, but this time Claire knows that her husband is addressing them letting the viewers know that she’s now breaking the fourth wall as well.

This incident is quite significant seeing that up to that point only Frank gets to talk to the audience so in effect he’s the only one with that kind of “power.”

But now it seems that Claire shares that “power,” which could mean that she will get to be just as powerful as Frank when House of Cards 2017 begins. And if that happens who knows what she might do in the near future.

[Featured Image by Dan Steinberg/Invision for Netflix/AP Images]