Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sistine Poses Half-Naked For ‘Love’ Magazine

After three daughters of Sylvester Stallone, 14-years-old Scarlet, 18-years-old Sistine, and 19-years-old Sophia obtained the title of Miss Golden Globe 2017, they came into the spotlight more than ever. So, it is natural that Rembo’s daughters have decided to take advantage of the situation. Particularly, Sistine Stallone has decided to follow her mom’s footstep and build a modeling career.

Sistine is the middle child of Sylvester’s three daughters from his third and current marriage to fashion model Jennifer Flavin. Sylvester Stallone’s daughter has decided to prove to the world that she is grown up now and she couldn’t find a better way than to pose in a lacy lingerie for Love Magazine’s advent calendar, as Daily Mail reports. The young model has shown off her gorgeous body, inherited from her mom, former model, and current business owner Jennifer Flavin while posing in the black almost see-throughMarc Jacobs lingerie.

Sistine made a decision to follow her mom’s career of being a professional fashion model and she is definitely the one to watch out for. She started out quite early, however, her portfolio already features several magazines’ covers, few catwalks for shows, including Chanel Pre-Fall 2017 Show in Paris, and of course, the newest edition – sexy photoshoot featuring Mark Jacobs clothing and lingerie.

Just look how beautiful and amazing @sistinestallone is looking keep up the good work x pic.twitter.com/D2nKMr63Bc — Sylvester Stallone (@Fanslystallone) January 11, 2017

Sistine was showing a totally different side of her than the one she presented during the Golden Globe where she was sharing her Miss Golden Globe 2017 title, accompanying stars to the stage and presenting the award, with her two sisters Sophia and Scarlet. All three ladies were featuring classy and elegant black dresses, they were supported by their mother, who also chose to stick to the black evening gown. Three Sly’s daughters made that performance historical, they were the first siblings to share this honor. Obviously, proud father was there to support them, even his misunderstanding with Casey Affleck couldn’t ruin the night. Later on, he said ‘It’s great to be first at something,’ referring to his daughters’ debut. Well, he had his fair share at his daughters’ success by making them train for the big moment. “He actually makes me train in heels for an hour every day,” Scarlet, the youngest Sly’s daughter, told Us Weekly. “He doesn’t want me to fall!”

During the photoshoot, Sistine Stallone had plenty of attitude and knowledge about her good angles, as she was posing for Doug Inglish, on the rooftop under the bright sunlight. She made sure that her flat stomach, sexy bottoms, and slight contour of cleavage were the center of the camera’s attention. Which, honestly, she managed to do quite well.

As attention continues to rise to the Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet, the more interference in their personal life by paparazzi they receive. Recently, as they were checking in at the airport with their mother Jennifer Flavin, reporters approached them asking if they are considering to participate in the reality TV-show in the future. Ladies showed their good manners, politely responding that they are not considering such option. TMZ reporter followed with the question how they can compare themselves to the Kardashians, which made Sophia laugh and respond “No, we’re Stallones […] I don’t think we’re like them.”

To continue following Sylvester Stallone’s daughters glamours lifestyle join them on Instagram, where they post their’s extensive wardrobes, pictures with their famous father, and showing off other perks of being born in the Hollywood family. It’s no wonder that they have thousands of followers, who watch their every step. Well, it shouldn’t be very hard for them as they are used to being on the red carpet with their well-known father.

[Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]