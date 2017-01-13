iPhone 8 Specs And Features: 15-Foot Wireless Charging Range, An Unbendable Steel Frame, And A New Color Debut

The iPhone 8 is arguably the most anticipated smartphone of 2017, being the 10th-anniversary device of Apple’s most iconic product in recent years. Very few details about the iPhone 8 have been confirmed by the tech giant so far, but rumors have been emerging stating that Apple’s next flagship device would be the company’s most revolutionary product yet. While the specs of the iPhone 8 would most likely be inferior to its top-tier Android counterparts such as the Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8 and LG G6, Apple seems to be cooking up a number of killer features that would make its premier device truly one of the kind.

There was once a time when Apple’s iPhones boasted the most advanced specs of the day. Over the years, however, the Cupertino-based tech giant has steadily been overtaken by its rivals in the smartphone market in terms of both raw power and unique features. The 1GB of RAM in the iPhone 6 is a testament to this, especially since the device was released at a time when its Android rivals boasted at least twice the amount of memory. While this trend might continue with the iPhone 8, the upcoming device’s unique features are rumored to more than make up for the upcoming flagship smartphone’s lack of raw power.

Rumors about the iPhone 8 are abounding, but most of them paint a picture of a formidable device that, while lacking in raw specs with its A11 chip and possible 4GB of RAM, could still be a game-changer. Much like the original iPhone that was released back in 2007, the iPhone 8 seems to be a device that is designed to change the smartphone landscape for years to come. This is, of course, speculated to be ushered in by a number of killer features that would debut on the device.

One thing that has made headlines about the iPhone 8 is the rumor that the smartphone would feature a revolutionary form of wireless charging. PC Advisor noted that according to speculations, the iPhone 8 would be the first consumer-grade device that would be capable of wirelessly charging itself up to 15 feet away from a charging port. Numerous analysts have already weighed in on the feature, such as KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo, who stated that long-range wireless charging would be one of the most notable features of the device.

Wireless charging might not be new to the smartphone market, but Apple’s approach to the technology appears to be different from its competitors, such as Samsung, whose technologies required the device to be in contact with a charging platform. If Apple could indeed pull a rabbit out of its hat and introduce real long-range charging options for consumers, the iPhone 8 would once more become a device that is truly one of a kind.

Another particular feature that has been emerging from the rumor mill is the adoption of a brand new metal frame for the upcoming flagship. The iPhone 8 is speculated to feature a glass front and back, much like the iPhone 4 and 4S from 2010 and 2011, respectively. Unlike its glass-front and backed predecessors, however, a MacRumors report suggested that the iPhone 8 would be far more durable and resistant to damage, thanks to a stainless steel frame.

Apple has adopted an aluminum frame since the debut of the iPhone 6. While the metal frame made the device extremely thin and sleek, it also made the iPhone prone to bending and scratching. This eventually culminated in the notorious “Bendgate” issue, where iPhone 6S Plus units were found by consumers to bend with normal use. While the bending issue has been addressed in the iPhone 6S Plus that was released the following year, the stigma of a flimsy, bending iPhone has never really left Apple.

Thus, with the return of a sturdy glass and metal design, Apple might end up making the iPhone 8 into one of its most durable mobile devices yet. Couple this with the rumor that the iPhone 8 would feature a wraparound OLED display, and the device becomes even more attractive for avid Apple fans and conventional consumers alike. Lastly, the addition of a color that is codenamed “Ferrari” is also something that seems to be in the works, allowing Apple to expand its devices’ color palette even further.

The iPhone 8 is a device that is designed to break the innovation slump that Apple has been suffering from during the last few years. Since the release of the iPhone 6 back in 2014, the improvements in the Cupertino giant’s smartphones have been pretty basic and understated at best. While this is a safe route for the tech giant, the fact that its rivals, such as Samsung and LG, are experimenting with new concepts is something that Apple immediately needs to address. If rumors about the iPhone 8 ring true and the device does get released with revolutionary new features, Apple could once more establish itself as the undisputed leader in the smartphone market.

