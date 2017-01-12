Lamar Odom Drops Khloe Kardashian Bombshell: ‘I Want My Wife Back’

In an upcoming episode of The Doctors, Lamar Odom drops a surprising bombshell about his ex-wife.

During the brief promo for the upcoming interview, Dr. Travis Stork asks Odom what seems to be a run-of-the-mill question, but Odom’s response is anything but predictable.

“Going forward, when you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?” Stork can be seen asking.

After a brief pause, Odom gives a surprisingly open and emotional response.

“Umm, honestly, I want my wife back.”

After his admission, Odom gives some nervous laughter as the audience goes wild.

Viewers are left to infer that Odom wants to reunite with his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian. Fittingly, the promo for the interview, which is set to air January 17, dropped during the premiere of Khloe Kardashian’s new series, Body Revenge.

Kardashian and Odom were married after a whirlwind romance in 2009, but after allegations of cheating and drug use on Lamar’s part, Khloe filed for divorce in 2013. But just as the divorce looked like it would be finalized in 2015, Odom was found unconscious in a Las Vegas-area brothel. As he was taken to the hospital, Khloe Kardashian rushed to his side, where she spent days with Lamar as he recovered from a reported drug overdose.

Soon after arriving at the hospital, Khloe withdrew her divorce paperwork. At the time, fans wondered whether Kardashian and Odom would reconcile, but Khloe alleges that she chose to remain married to Lamlam so that she could continue to make medical decisions on his behalf throughout his recovery.

Eventually, Odom was moved to a hospital in Los Angeles, and upon his release, rumors flew that Odom was again living with Kardashian. Whether the rumors were true or not is unclear, but for a while, it looked as if Khloe might want the same thing as Lamar. For example, during an episode of her now-canceled talk show, Kocktails with Khloe, Kardashian said getting back together with her husband would be her “best dream.”

Those feelings appeared to be short-lived though, as it wasn’t long before rumors began to indicate that Odom may once again be using drugs and alcohol. In May of 2016, Kardashian filed for divorce for a second time, and the estranged couple’s divorce was finalized in December of 2016.

Also in December, the former NBA player reportedly checked himself into a rehabilitation center. Reports indicated that Odom’s decision to go through rehab wasn’t due to an abuse issue, but rather was a pre-emptive action designed to help the 37-year-old deal with some tough issues (including his divorce) looming in the month of December.

Still, others believe that Odom checked into rehab as part of an upcoming reality TV show deal. The rumors about a Lamar Odom-focused reality TV show have not been confirmed.

While Odom may be hopeful for his future with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Khloe seems to have her attention focused elsewhere. The 32-year-old is currently in a relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson — a relationship that she frequently flaunts on social media.

In fact, in a recent interview with Terri Seymour of Extra, Khloe Kardashian said of Thompson, “I am in love with him, I think he’s the best.”

Still, a guy can hope, and that seems to be exactly what Lamar Odom is doing.

