‘The Curse of Oak Island’ Team Uncover A Promising New Lead [Recap and Spoilers]

The legend surrounding the possibility of hidden treasure on Oak Island has captivated people for hundreds of years, and continues to do so today. When The Curse of Oak Island series began airing, a large fan base quickly grew, and everyone hoped Rick and Marty Lagina would be the ones to finally discover once and for all whether a treasure really exists on the island. Unfortunately, after several seasons of disappointing setbacks and only a few small artifacts to show for their efforts, they seem to be no closer to the truth than when they first began.

According to Starcasm, perhaps their luck is finally about to change. During the latest episode of The Curse of Oak Island titled “Echoes From The Deep,” the Lagina brothers sent divers down into a bore hole in the Money Pit called C1 to thoroughly inspect a large cavity 175 feet below the surface. Last season, Rick Lagina and Charles Barkhouse spotted on camera what appeared to be a golden, metallic object in the first small bore hole that was drilled down into the cavity, and they want to know what it was that they saw.

John Chatterton was the first diver that went down and visibility was terrible at the bottom. He wasn’t able to find anything in the silt and clay at the bottom, but Mike Huntley was next and he took a metal detector with him. The Curse of Oak Island team became excited when he received three very promising hits. The first hit he was able to find, and he told the team that the object appeared to be a big chunk of metal and it was smooth, but he couldn’t dislodge whatever it was.

During the airing of a preview titled “First Look: About Face,” once back on the surface Huntley clarified his statement, saying the wall itself felt curved and smooth. He did have two solid hits in the wall, and said that the wall felt almost like stucco, but there were no objects sticking out that he could pull off. Chatterton tells The Curse of Oak Island team that he wants to go back down to see if he can retrieve what seems to be embedded in the wall. The information leaves everyone feeling hopeful, and Chatterton’s dive should tell them once and for all if some sort of man-made metallic object is indeed somewhere deep below the surface of the Money Pit.

On the next The Curse of Oak Island episode, while divers examine C1 more thoroughly, the team will also return to 10X in order to search for new clues. Sonar results convinced Marty that they should be finished with 10X, but both Rick and Dan Blankenship disagreed. Rick reminded everyone that Dave Blankenship found artifacts there, and he still believed there was more to find. Perhaps Rick’s perseverance will pay off, it is about time that The Curse of Oak Island team catches a break.

Later, Rick Lagina will travel to the Franklin D. Roosevelt library to find out why President Roosevelt was so obsessed with Oak Island. Roosevelt was part of the Old Gold Salvage group, purchasing stock in the company upon its initial offering. Although the company folded in 1909, Roosevelt kept up with any news and developments concerning Oak Island for most of his life.

Movie News Guide shared that the Season 4 finale will air on January 31, 2017, and there may not be another season if the Lagina brothers and their team do find the treasure. At this time, History has not provided any information regarding the renewal of The Curse of Oak Island for Season 5.

