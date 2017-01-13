Kate Upton Flaunts Major Cleavage In Final Day Of ‘Love’ Magazine’s Advent Calendar

Model Kate Upton is making waves as she performed one of the sexiest final days for Love magazine’s advent calendar.

The 24-year-old “played the sexiest game of Hide and Seek ever,” according to Sports Illustrated, as she appeared in the final day video. SI stated that while the advent calendar may be over for the year, Love went out with a bang by featuring Kate Upton.

“The publication is going out with a bang, saving a lingerie-clad Kate Upton as their final leading lady.”

The article continues on to describe Upton’s racy video, which was directed by Doug Inglish. Of course, the leading lady wears minimal clothing as she puts her ample assets on display.

“Directed by Doug Inglish, the flirty video features everyone’s favorite bombshell in lacy intimates, a sheer robe and diamonds.”

Kate is seen “hiding” in some of the most provocative Hide and Seek positions ever, as SI describes the risque performance.

“Playing the hottest game of Hide and Seek ever, a cheeky Kate sips champagne and romps around a mansion as she shows off her flawless figure and knack for making literally any activity in the world look sexy.”

Beautiful Kate Upton is our final #loveadvent ❤ watch the full video on LOVE ❤️ by @douginglish @seanknight @kateupton ❤ THANK YOU EVERYONE 77 MILLION VIEWS ❤❤❤❤❤ A video posted by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:59am PST

Indeed, Upton makes quite the appearance as Love wraps up its annual advent calendar as she stars in the minute-long video. At the end, Kate is heard saying “tag, you’re it!” to the camera in the final moment of sexiness. The whole scene features overlapping unicorns and rainbow confetti as it falls down the magazine’s website, which ties Kate’s video in with the rest of the advent days.

Ciara also performed in a clip that featured unicorns that left viewers questioning the theme of this year’s calendar. However, it seems Kate’s day isn’t receiving the same criticism as fans take to commenting on Love‘s Instagram post.

“She did [an] insane job”

Fans were excited to see the blonde bombshell end the 2016 calendar as she showed off her signature curves in lingerie for the magazine.

“She’s so perfect! Great choice to top off the #loveadvent”

Other Instagram users couldn’t help but comment on Upton’s amazing physique as she pranced around nearly nude.

“she is insane!!! And she’s been working out a lot so now she is tiny with giant boobs”

The Daily Mail also covered Kate’s performance in an article detailing her retro look. The article also says Love saved the best for last when it comes to casting Upton.

“And the magazine has saved the best for last with blonde bombshell Kate Upton taking centre stage in a flirty video directed by Doug Inglish.”

The site says Upton channeled iconic blonde Marilyn Monroe with her actions and look as it calls her the ultimate Hollywood pin-up.

“She channeled Marilyn Monroe with bouncy blonde blow dry, keeping covered up in a sheer kimono with a fluffy trim on the sleeves.”

Of course, Kate completed the clip with her amazing Hide and Seek skills, which were also conveniently sexy. The Daily Mail describes Upton’s failed attempts at hiding while she managed to strike seductive poses.

“The curvy beauty queen also pretends to be part of the furniture, at one point sporting a lampshade on head, as well as hiding under the bed.”

While the advent calendar may have come to an end, fans and followers seem to be more than happy with the final week as Upton is joined by Sylvester Stallone’s daughter, Sistine. The publication came under fire for several strange videos posted throughout December, one of which featured Kim Kardashian in a Northern Lights-themed shoot. It was one of the first few times Kardashian had made a “public appearance” since the Paris robbery, but fans didn’t seem too impressed.

In fact, viewers made fun of Kim’s video despite the sex appeal.

“The background music though, the moaning and stuff hahahaha I’m cryin”

However, it doesn’t seem as if anyone is laughing now that it’s Kate’s turn to debut her racy Love video.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]