WWE News: Goldberg Vs. Brock Lesnar Will Be Main Event Of ‘Wrestlemania 33’

Being in the main event of Wrestlemania is the pinnacle achievement of the wrestling industry, but only a select number of people have been given the honor. A wrestler winning the WWE Championship in the main event of Wrestlemania is the equivalent of a grand slam in the ninth inning of game seven to win the World Series. To date, there have only been thirty-two main event matches in WWE history.

Some have been good, some have been bad. Many of them have changed the landscape of wrestling forever, but being in the main event of WWE’s biggest show of the year is not just about being chosen by the powers that be. It’s the ultimate test of a performer’s drawing power to create a superstar or add to their legacy. As Wrestlemania 33 approaches, WWE will have to choose the next match to be remembered in WWE history for better or worse.

Until recently, the match to be the main event Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando seemed obvious. There has been a lot of speculation that this year’s Wrestlemania will be the last for The Undertaker, so the rumored match with John Cena for the WWE title during his twenty-fifth match on the grandest stage of them all seemed to be perfect. Of course, that was before WWE threw everything and the kitchen sink away for Wrestlemania.

To be clear, John Cena vs. The Undertaker won’t be the main event of Wrestlemania 33. In fact, it’s unlikely to be on the card at all. As of this writing, much of the card is a mystery with the exception of three matches that WWE officials claim are set in stone. Seth Rollins vs. Triple H, The Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal, and Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar III. The last match will be the most important because it will also be the last.

According to a new report, WWE officials are expected to book Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar as the main event of Wrestlemania 33. The two heavyweights haven’t been in the same ring together since Goldberg shocked the WWE Universe and defeated The Beast Incarnate in less than two minutes at WWE Survivor Series.

Both men will have their first face to face confrontation since their last match on the January 23rd episode of Monday Night Raw, which will also be the last edition of Raw before the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. The two men will have their next battle inside the ring during the Royal Rumble match. Whatever happens in that match will progress their feud into WWE FastLane. Goldberg has recently been confirmed for the PPV.

Along with the recent key changes that have been made to the Wrestlemania 33 card, WWE has made some changes to the way the feud between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will be built towards the grandest stage of them all. Goldberg’s appearance for WWE FastLane is interesting because no one knows what he’ll be doing during the show. As of this writing, Brock Lesnar has also not been confirmed for WWE FastLane yet.

It’s been reported that Goldberg is signed to compete in three matches, which means he’ll likely be wrestling at WWE FastLane. It’s unclear how that may impact the feud with Brock Lesnar, but the clear goal is to sell Wrestlemania, especially if Goldberg will be featured in the main event. Goldberg’s current run with WWE has always been short term. His current deal with the company is expected to expire after Wrestlemania.

WWE officials have caught lightning in a bottle with Goldberg’s comeback, so gifting him the main event of Wrestlemania 33 against Brock Lesnar is the perfect way for his career to end. Obviously, Goldberg will get a huge send-off from the WWE Universe as Wrestlemania comes to a close, which will be remembered as a great moment in WWE history. Some people may complain, but it’s worthy of the grandest stage of them all.

