‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall And Chris Harrison Share Thoughts On Corinne Olympios: What To Know About This Season’s Villain

Only two episodes of season 21 of The Bachelor, featuring Nick Viall, has aired and there is already one contestant who instantly grabbed the title of villain. It is looking like Nick may have his hands full with Corinne Olympios. Corinne has already made an impression on Nick and with the other women. Fortunately for her, Nick seems to have more patience with her outgoing, aggressive personality than the other ladies in the mansion. After the backlash Olympios has been getting, Nick and host Chris Harrison have a few things to say about Corinne.

Tonight!! .. 1 groom.. 12 brides .. trying to take the best wedding photos possible. What could possibly go wrong ?! ALMOST SHOWTIME! Who's ready!! #thebachelor A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:35pm PST

Fans of The Bachelor were shocked when during the first group date of the season, Corinne took her bikini top off and asked Nick to cover her breasts with his hands for a photo shoot. Not only was Olympios agressive on this date, she also managed to get the first kiss of the season from Viall during the first night at the mansion. Throw in the fact that she interrupted other conversations Nick was having with other women three times on the date and you have a group of very unhappy ladies.

What does Nick and Chris think about Corinne’s behavior? Entertainment Tonight caught up with Viall and Harrison to ask them about their thoughts on Corinne. Nick was quick to defend Corinne to all the haters watching the show. Viall had the following to say about Corinne.

“I think so far, her portrayal is accurate. She has a big personality, and [is] certainly not afraid to take risks, and I think you’re seeing a little bit of that. But at the same time, I think we all have a lot of different personalities and there’s different sides to us. I appreciate the fact that, over time, people have gotten to see more of me, and have been patient with me. I hope they are as patient with Corinne as they are with me.”

Host Chris Harrison also had positive things to say about Olympios at ABC’s Television Critics Association party. Harrison said he sees Corinne as life goals. Chris continued by saying she is his spirit animal and he wants to be her. Chris also said, “Is she a mess or does she have it all figured out? Seems like she’s got it figured out. I think the joke is on us. I want to run a multi-million dollar company, I want a nanny, I want to be fed cucumbers, I mean, right? What part of her life seems so horrible?”

One thing is certain, Corinne knows exactly what she wants. Glamour caught up with Olympios just prior to filming to find out a little about this Miami native. She may be young, only 24, but she is already successful and helps run her father’s multi-million dollar online company, Armor Garage, which is an epoxy coating and flooring supplier. She also knows what she wants when it comes to relationships.

Corinne shared details about what she feels are non-negotiable terms when it comes to being in a relationship with someone. Olympios says she will not be with anyone who smokes or does not like dogs. She also reveals answering the phone when not at work is a must. Corinne said if things work out with Nick she needs him to be supportive, caring and hands on with their relationship.

Welp, I did always know how to make a grand entrance.. catch tonight's crazy episode of the bachelor at 8pm on ABC! ???????????????? A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:50am PST

Aside from her portrayal on the show, Corinne has also been receiving a lot of criticism for saying she has a nanny. US Weekly shared Olympios thoughts on her “nanny.” Corinne said everyone just needs to relax. She said, “Raquel is part of my family so calling her a housekeeper or cleaning lady is disrespectful.”

While fans of the show have not been too happy with Corinne’s behavior, Olympios does not seem to care. Corinne spoke out on Instagram and had a message for those who haven’t been very kind to her. She posted a photo and said the following.

“Haters, I???? care. I was confident and I was me. Yes I seemed a bit aggressive in last nights episode but I’ve been through a lot in my life and I did not want any time wasted… it takes guts to be in that situation and you will see the inner me unravel quite soon. If I bother you that much please just don’t look at my social media and keep the mean comments to yourself. I’m only human. Xoxo ❤.”

Time will tell how long Corinne is on the show and if she can turn her villain title around. By the looks of all the television previews, her aggressiveness is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Do you think Corinne is dating Nick for the right reasons? What do you think of Nick and Corinne as a couple? Don’t miss Nick and all the ladies as they continue on their journey for love on The Bachelor, Monday nights on ABC.

