Paris Jackson’s Mom: Paris Elated As Debbie Rowe Finished With Chemotherapy

There has been a lot of good news lately for the Jackson family, such as the birth of Janet Jackson’s first son, Eissa Al Mana, and now the good news continues as Paris Jackson’s mom, Debbie Rowe, has just finished her chemotherapy, as Entertainment Tonight confirmed.

On Tuesday, Paris Jackson shared a photograph of her mom, Debbie Rowe, on Instagram and remarked that Rowe’s chemotherapy had finally been completed. Jackson’s mother Debbie, age 58, was seen in the photo smiling and holding up a sign which read, “Chemo done!”

Paris Jackson appeared over the moon that her mother’s chemotherapy was finished and remarked on Instagram, “My bad*ss mom, kickin butt n takin names. Ain’t she f**kin fabulous????”

In July 2016, Entertainment Tonight reported that Michael Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe had been diagnosed with breast cancer, but Rowe said, “I’m a fighter and always have been.”

At the time of that report, it was revealed that it had been a few years since Debbie had been photographed with her children, Paris and Prince, who were once looked after by Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine. However, Debbie Rowe and Katherine Jackson did reach an agreement in 2009 which allowed Rowe supervised visits with her children.

Paris Jackson’s mom, Debbie Rowe, began her chemotherapy for breast cancer last August, and every three weeks had to undergo six treatments of chemo, as well as radiation each day over a five-week period. Rowe spoke of how great Paris had been throughout her entire cancer battle and spoke of her unconditional love.

“She’s my rock, she’s amazing. She’s been with me the whole time. She was there. First phone call, it took her 30 seconds to reach out when she found out. For her to kiss my bald head, her love is pretty unconditional.”

While at one time there was an estrangement between Paris Jackson and her mom, the two are now extremely close. Last October, Debbie even said that Paris was the “reason she gets up in the morning,” as InStyle reported. And at that time, Paris had put up another photograph on Instagram where she was seen kissing her mother, with the caption, “I’m a fighter because she’s a fighter. Love you mom.”

New York Daily News has said that Jackson allegedly stopped contact with her mother in 2014. While Paris and her mother had become extremely close after her father Michael Jackson died in 2009, there may have been some issues due to this within other parts of the family.

Of the two-year estrangement between mother and daughter, the Daily Mail alleged that Paris Jackson had stopped returning phone calls from her mom, and then later on had unfriended her on various social media websites like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Because of this, Debbie Rowe had written on her Facebook page, “One of the saddest things in this world is to see a child grow up hating one of their parents because they only got one side of the story.”

When Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson met each other, they were both on their second marriages. Jackson had previously been married to Lisa Marie Presley and Rowe had been involved in a previous marriage as well. The couple met each other after Debbie began treating Michael Jackson for the vitiligo which he was suffering from.

The couple remained married for three years and had Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson together before ending their marriage in 1999. Through a surrogate, Michael Jackson also had a third child, Prince Michael Jackson II, also known as Blanket, in 2002.

