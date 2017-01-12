WWE News: Vince McMahon Has Canceled John Cena vs. The Undertaker Feud For ‘Wrestlemania 33’

For most WWE fans, John Cena versus The Undertaker on the grandest stage of them all has been a dream match for a long time, but it seems a match between the two superstars of the industry is destined to remain a fantasy. Cena vs. The Undertaker seemed imminent for Wrestlemania 32 last year. Cena’s injury forced him to miss the show, but the assumption was WWE would book the match for Wrestlemania 33 this year.

For weeks, the rumors have been trying to figure out WWE’s timeline to get to Wrestlemania with Cena vs. The Undertaker on the card. John Cena will Challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble. The WWE Universe was expecting Cena to get the victory and his sixteenth World title at the PPV. From there, he’d conclude the feud with Styles and collide with The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33.

During this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, The Undertaker returned to WWE television to announce his entry into the ‘Royal Rumble’ match. Since he’s not technically a part of the Raw or SmackDown roster, Undertaker could challenge for either WWE World title if he won the match, which seemed like the plan. On paper, the match seemed plausible for Wrestlemania, but now everything has been thrown out the window.

It’s being reported that Vince McMahon personally canceled the match between John Cena and Undertaker for Wrestlemania 33. The specific reason why hasn’t been revealed yet, but the belief is the recent changes to the card have forced WWE to change their plans and cancel the dream match between the two stars. The backup plan seemed to be Braun Strowman vs. The Undertaker, but that match is off the table as well.

Originally, the speculation from the WWE Universe was mostly correct. John Cena was supposed to win the WWE title from Styles at the WWE Royal Rumble. It was heavily rumored that The Undertaker was favored to win the ‘Royal Rumble’ match, but that isn’t true anymore. In fact, WWE was planning for Undertaker to walk into Wrestlemania 33 with the WWE title. There is no word about how they planned to do that. But now, WWE officials don’t want The Undertaker involved in any WWE World title match at Wrestlemania.

As of this writing, WWE officials have no plans for The Undertaker to face John Cena, Braun Strowman, or challenge for any WWE World Championship in WWE at Wrestlemania 33. If that is the case, most of the WWE Universe is completely lost about what WWE has planned for The Deadman on the grandest stage of them all. The most recent report is claiming The Undertaker will be facing someone from the Raw brand.

Whatever WWE has planned for The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33 is only half of the puzzle. John Cena’s plans for Wrestlemania are now equally as confusing. Heading into the WWE Royal Rumble, it seemed like Cena was going to walk out of San Antonio with the WWE Championship. That may still be the plan, but the assumption was he’d win the title to feud with Undertaker. If he wins the title, who will he feud with next?

It was reported only a few days ago that John Cena will be taking another hiatus shortly after Wrestlemania to film another movie, so it doesn’t seem likely he’ll be leaving Orlando with the WWE Championship. WWE is apparently planning a monster push for Samoa Joe once he debuts on the main roster. It’s possible a feud between Cena and Joe could be happening for Wrestlemania, which is much sooner than initially reported.

Obviously, the WWE Universe is confused about what WWE has planned for Wrestlemania 33 heading into the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. However, that’s a good thing. The point is to slowly figure out the card for the Wrestlemania card over months of WWE television. For now, WWE fans are going to have to wait and see.

[Featured Image by WWE]