Zuzu Verk Update: Mom Of Missing Texas Woman Says Daughter ‘Deserves Dignity, Respect And Justice’

North Texas college student Zuzu Verk vanished three months ago and has not been heard from since. Her mother is speaking out, believing it is crucial to keep Zuzu’s story alive in order to ensure her case is given the treatment it deserves.

Zuzu, 21, went missing on October 12, 2016, failing to show up both to work and to school. An exhaustive search was immediately undertaken for the young woman, including the use of drones to try and find her.

According to WFAA News, just weeks later affidavits filed as part of search warrants indicated that law enforcement desired to search a jeep belonging to Robert Fabian, 26, for evidence of blood. Fabian is Zuzu’s boyfriend, and since the investigation into her appearance began, police say he has not been entirely cooperative with them.

About a week after Zuzu went missing, Alpine Police held a news conference regarding her case. Alpine Chief of Police Russell Scown said the following of Fabian.

“Unfortunately we have one individual who we believe does have information, who has refused to come in and talk to us, has retained an attorney, and we haven’t heard a word from him. So, when you talk about all the hundreds of people from all over the state that are working actively to help solve this and bring Zuzu back to her family, and one individual that won’t, one individual who happens to know her better than anybody else – that ought to tell you something.”

When questioned about Zuzu and what may have happened to her, Fabian lied to authorities, according to WFAA, saying she had left his apartment in her car the day she went missing. His untruth was discovered after witnesses came forward stating Zuzu’s car was at the apartment until later in the morning, WFAA reports. Furthermore, the affidavit notes that Fabian did not report Zuzu missing until her mother insisted he make a call to local police.

The affidavit also indicates that “a Google timeline” linked with Zuzu’s cell phone indicates her phone was last in very close proximity to Fabian’s residence near Sul Ross State University, where Zuzu is a biology major, WFAA reports. In addition, the document states that Fabian borrowed his sister and brother-in-law’s truck in the early morning hours of October 12, the day Zuzu vanished.

According to WFAA, around the same time, Fabian made two calls and Snapchatted with friend Chris Estrada, a second person of interest in the case.

One of Fabian’s neighbors reportedly heard arguing the night Zuzu disappeared and subsequently heard thumping noises going down the stairs at around 4 a.m. that very morning, WFAA reports.

A grand jury has met twice regarding the matter, calling both Fabian and Estrada for questioning. News West 9 reports that there is a possibility the grand jury will meet again sometime this month; however, no new paperwork has been filed in Zuzu’s case.

We were asked to write down a wish or a prayer. Mine is for you @zuzurenee #findzuzuverk #findzuzu #thelightsfestival #thelights #Dallas #laternfestival @thelightsfest #thelightsfest A photo posted by Marisa Nowicki (@whereintheworldismarisa) on Nov 12, 2016 at 7:29pm PST

According to WFAA, Zuzu’s mother, Lori Verk, is trying to keep her daughter’s case in the public eye and stressed the importance of keeping “her story circulating.” She added that Zuzu “deserves dignity, respect, and justice.” Lori has been residing in the Alpine area since the middle of October, moving there not long after Zuzu vanished.

Fabian remains the prime suspect in Zuzu’s disappearance and Lori is “hopeful for indictments…,” saying, “Lives have been ruined by this senseless act. Zuzu deserves better.”

Zuzu Verk still missing 3 months later: Three months after a 21-year-old college student from North Texas vanished in the sleepy town of… pic.twitter.com/9Ruds4Xk48 — CavanaughNancy (@CavanaughNancy1) January 12, 2017

A $200,000 reward is currently being offered for anyone who can provide credible information regarding Zuzu’s whereabouts.

Zuzu is described as being approximately 5 feet tall, and weighing about 110 pounds. She has hazel eyes and dyed blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding Zuzu Verk is urged to contact the Alpine Police Department at 432-837-3486.

[Featured Image by Alpine Police Department]