WWE Rumors: Shawn Michaels Asked About ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017 Return To Ring

There’s been ongoing WWE rumors as to whether or not Shawn Michaels will ever compete in a match again. Michaels was seen in the ring recently on an episode of Raw in order to promote his new movie and the upcoming Royal Rumble. There’s been constant rumors that he might actually participate in the 30-man match, or even wrestle against one of the newest WWE stars, AJ Styles. Recently, “The Heartbreak Kid” talked to one media source about the possibility of stepping into the wrestling ring again.

Over the past several weeks plenty of rumors of Michaels’ return for the Royal Rumble have been discussed. On this past Monday’s episode of Raw, HBK showed up to promote his new upcoming movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone. In addition, he talked up the 2017 edition of the Royal Rumble taking place in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. He also reminded fans that he won the WWE championship at the Rumble years ago. Not only that, Michaels was part of a classic Rumble match a decade ago which featured HBK and The Undertaker as the final two competitors in San Antonio.

So could he be back in action in a few weeks at the latest Rumble? According to a TMZ Sports report, Shawn Michaels has crushed all hopes he’ll return to the ring. TMZ caught up with Michaels in the streets of New York City and asked him about real “heartbreak,” inquiring the worst way a girl every broke up with him. Michaels talked about one time from his days in high school. Michaels also answered a question about one of his favorite hobbies, hunting, before things shifted towards his wrestling career.

The TMZ reporter threw the popular question Michaels’ way with regards to having “one more match.”

“I know Undertaker’s going to be in Rumble, will we see you wrestle again?”

Michaels responds to the question after thinking on it very briefly.

“Noo. Not if I can help it.”

Michaels last competed at WrestleMania XXVI in a retirement match against The Undertaker. He came up on the losing side but it was a critically-acclaimed bout that sent him out on top of his game. His appearances on WWE programming still bring plenty of buzz, and Michaels has been known to get involved in the shows or pay-per-views in other capacities.

Two years after Michaels’ retirement match, he was back for WrestleMania XXVIII to serve as special guest referee in his friend Triple H’s match against The Undertaker. Taker was victorious in the bout, despite Michaels’ attempts to help his friend win. He also appeared at last year’s WrestleMania 32 along with fellow legends Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mick Foley to help The New Day dispatch of The League of Nations stable.

Most recently, HBK made a return appearance on Monday Night Raw this past week, but not necessarily to wrestle. He was involved in a match, though, as he provided ringside assistance during Big Cass’ matchup against Jinder Mahal. Michaels hit his patented “Sweet Chin Music” kick on Rusev outside the ring to keep the fans happy.

Based on the recent TMZ interview clip, Michaels doesn’t seem to have any plans to have that “one more match” that fans want so badly. However, he’s still involved with WWE, helping out new talent at the NXT Performance Center, according to Cageside Seats. Michaels’ specific role wasn’t really revealed at the training center, but having a star of his caliber on hand to help out the next generation of stars is certainly a good thing.

Even though Michaels has squashed those WWE rumors of his return to the ring, it hasn’t stopped various betting outlets for publishing odds for him in the Royal Rumble. At the Paddy Power sports book, HBK currently has 6 to 4 odds to make an in-ring appearance for the Rumble. He even has 40 to 1 odds to win the match itself. However, based on his recent respond to TMZ it seems fans considering placing a wager on these options probably want to save their money.

WWE fans, do you think Michaels will ever return to the WWE wrestling ring in the future or is he officially done? Will he have any sort of role during the WWE’s Royal Rumble match, or just show up in a promotional role?

[Featured Image by WWE]