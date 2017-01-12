Nicole Kidman Heavily Trolled On Twitter After Calmly Scolding Society, Appealing For Trump Support

Nicole Kidman doesn’t speak out publicly often, but when she chimed in on the vitriol towards Donald Trump, the public’s response wasn’t tame.

Dems have a Streep and the GOP has a Kidman.

Kidman, 49, showed her true American patriotism when she spoke out against the anti-Trump machine for an ongoing rebuke of the President-elect days ahead of his inauguration. In simple language, the Oscar-winning actress (The Hours, 2002) wants Americans to nurse their wounds, get over the post-election pity party, pull up their trousers and get behind the soon-to-be President of the United States.

Kidman sat down with BBC News recently about a wide array of topics, to include her movie and politics. When pressed about the incoming commander-in-chief, Kidman spoke plainly and encouraged everyone to take the high road and embrace the path forward as a country.

“I’m always reticent to start commenting politically; I’ve never done it in terms of America or Australia. I’m issue-based. So I just say, he’s now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever the president because that’s what the country’s based on. Whatever, however that happened, he’s there, and let’s go.”

Days earlier, Meryl Streep, Kidman’s “Hours” co-star, accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globes Award. Streep used the platform to “take Trump to task,” during her acceptance speech, according to an Inquisitr report out today.

“At one point in her remarks, she said that ‘Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. If you kick ’em all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.’ This was interpreted to be a rebuke of the president-elect’s immigration policies.”

Streep’s speech was rife with emotion, and from the start, it was obvious that she wasn’t a Trump supporter. Opponents of her diatribe admonished her for the tone and using the Globes to inject politics into a hallowed moment.

On the other hand, Nicole Kidman’s tone was a passive response to a journalist’s question, “What do you think of President-elect Trump?” Nonetheless, online critics lashed out at her, some using the moment to attack her personally.

@thehill we can’t change the fact that he is president but we don’t have to blindly support someone who means our country harm — Barbara (@Barbara91853612) January 12, 2017

@TanteKee @stunnybunny @thehill Or maybe she really is a Stepford Wife in real life. She was married to Tom Cruise afterall. — Che???? (@CheReal85) January 12, 2017

@thehill She says she is “committed to women’s issues” yet wants us to support an admitted pussy grabbing cretin who is gutting our rights? — Jessie Jessup (@JessieJessup) January 12, 2017

Days ago, Kidman was embraced by fans when she admitted having a desire to grow her family. Nicole recently starred in the film, “Lion,” a “beautiful depiction of an adoptive mother’s love,” as the British news outlet described.

Kidman said the film brought her to tears because she is so connected to the narrative. Additionally, it reminds her of her grandmother, who was 49 when she gave birth for the last time. “When it’s shown in the film with such warmth and openness and compassion, I think that’s a beautiful thing for people to see,” she said.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise wed in 1990 and divorced 11 years later. Currently, she is married to fellow Aussie, country crooner, Keith Urban. The pair exchanged vows in 2006, according to Hollywood Life.

Kidman shares two children with Cruise — Connor, 21, and Isabella, 24. She and Urban are parents to Faith Margaret, 6, and 8-year-old Sunday Rose.

[Featured image by Harrison/Getty Images]

Nicole Kidman Says Give Trump a Chance by splashnews