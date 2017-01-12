‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ Ep 17 Review, Ep 18 Preview: Plot Flaws Emerge As K-drama’ Heads Towards Its Final Three Episodes

The Legend of the Blue Sea continues to garner great ratings in South Korea, but numerous fans have noted that the popular K-drama is starting to stagnate. While the plot of the series continues to unravel with each episode, The Legend of the Blue Sea Episode 16 and Episode 17 simply progressed far too slow for its viewers’ liking. With only three more episodes before it finishes its run, apprehension has begun to set in among many of its viewers, with some K-drama fans stating that the series might end up concluding on a rather disappointing note.

There is no denying that The Legend of the Blue Sea is a fine drama. It has talented actors and a pretty decent premise too. However, over the course of its episodes, the pacing of the popular K-drama has begun to slow down significantly, and the quality of its plot has suffered because of it, as noted by numerous fans in online forums such as Reddit.

Take The Legend of the Blue Sea Episode 16 and 17, for example. During the course of this week’s episodes, one of the K-drama’s biggest revelations happened, as male lead Joon-Jae was finally faced with the fact that Sim Chung was a mermaid. If the premise of the K-drama is anything to go by, the revelation itself should have been one of The Legend of the Blue Sea‘s most prominent, plot-changing moments in the series. This, however, did not happen at all.

Faced with the revelation that the woman he is falling for is actually a mermaid, Joon Jae’s reaction to the all-important reveal seemed resigned at best and nonchalant at worst. Doing so practically wasted all the tension that was building up in the plot over the last few weeks. Instead, viewers were faced given something extremely anticlimactic. After all, the whole idea of a mermaid and a human falling in love is the central premise of The Legend of the Blue Sea. Thus, fans’ reservations about the current state of the plot are very understandable.

The Legend of the Blue Sea faced numerous hurdles in the months leading up to its debut last year. The main actors’ age gap was deemed by numerous K-drama fans to be problematic, especially since Gianna Jun, who plays female lead Sim Chung, is significantly older than Lee Min-Ho, who plays male lead Joon-Jae. As the series unfolded, however, the main leads proved that their dynamic is nothing to be scoffed at, with Gianna Jun and Lee Min-Ho showing great chemistry onscreen, according to K-drama-themed website Drama Beans. Despite the great chemistry, however, the series’ plot itself began to compromise the quality of the K-drama.

One of the most prominent things that fans have noted is that over the course of The Legend of the Blue Sea, the focus of the K-drama began shifting from a mystical tale of a mermaid and a human’s romance into a regular chaebol drama with some mythical elements thrown in. This, of course, culminated in Episode 16 and 17’s failure to incite much excitement among fans with the supposedly grand reveal of Sim Chung’s real identity.

The series’ slow pace and departure from its central premise seem set to continue for the next week’s episodes, as the preview for The Legend of the Blue Sea Episode 18 mainly featured the aftermath of the events in Episode 17. While the brief teaser for Ep 18 featured some raw emotion from male lead Joon-Jae, suggesting that the next episode would be heart-wrenching, many fans of the series could not help notice that the K-drama’s central story appears to be pushed to the background once more.

The Legend of the Blue Sea has a lot of potential, and it shows on the K-drama’s ratings since its debut. As the series progressed, however, the emerging flaws within its plot have begun to create a huge problem for the series itself. While the main characters remain compelling and while their dynamic is undeniable, there is only so much that the actors could do with the story they are given. As The Legend of the Blue Sea heads towards its final act, avid K-drama fans are hoping that the series could redeem itself and at least end on a high note.

[Featured Image by Seoul Broadcasting System]