Paris Jackson Twitter: Fiennes’ Portrayal Of Michael ‘Makes Me Want To Vomit’

Paris Jackson has taken to Twitter to voice her displeasure at Joseph Fiennes’ characterization of her father, Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 at the age of 50, and has said that she is not pleased with the actor’s portrayal.

On Twitter, a poster known as The MJCast asked Paris Jackson what she thought of Fiennes playing her father. “Thoughts on this portrayal of Michael? So many fans r sickened by it. Able to hit this original tweet up with an RT.”

The 18-year-old Paris Jackson replied to the original Twitter poster by tweeting that not only was she upset, but many Michael Jackson fans were probably offended too by Joseph Fiennes acting the part of her father.

“I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.”

@TheMJCast i’m so incredibly offended by it, as i’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 11, 2017

It isn’t just Paris Jackson and Michael Jackson fans that are shocked that Joseph Fiennes was chosen to play the role of Michael Jackson on a television film for Sky Arts. Even the actor himself, Fiennes, was said to be surprised, according to the BBC.

While Sky Arts have stated that the producers of the television film about Michael Jackson were given “creative freedom” with their casting, Joseph Fiennes says that color should not be an issue with him playing Jackson as the singer was known to have “pigmentation issues” with his skin, but admits to being shocked himself at being chosen to play Michael Jackson.

I’m a white, middle-class guy from London. I’m as shocked about the casting as you might be. It’s a light comedy look. It’s not in any way malicious. It’s actually endearing. And the more I actually looked at Michael, it’s great, as an actor, to have so much to copy and look at in interviews, the more I kind of fell in love with him.”

Despite Joseph Fiennes’ comments, Paris Jackson has said on Twitter that she has also taken offense to the portrayal of Elizabeth Taylor, her godmother, in the television movie, as Entertainment.ie reports.

“It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother Liz as well.”

This Elizabeth Taylor comment that Paris Jackson posted on Twitter came in response to the same poster who had originally asked her about her thoughts as to Joseph Fiennes’ portrayal of her father, Michael Jackson.

And in a third and final tweet, Paris Jackson continued with her thoughts on Twitter and asked if the creators of the Sky Arts television film had any respect for the legacies of Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor.

“Where is the respect? They worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. Shameful portrayal.”

As Paris Jackson takes to Twitter to voice her concerns over Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson, the BBC are reporting that there is currently a petition to boycott the Sky Arts television movie and 20,000 people so far have signed this petition.

Urban Myths is reported to be an assorted collection of stories which includes one with Michael Jackson embarking upon a road trip with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brandon from New York to Los Angeles after 9/11. Sky Arts are calling this collection of tales “slightly tongue in cheek, mischievous and deliberately ambiguous,” and say, “Our Urban Myths are stories that have been passed down over time and have now become part of urban folklore. But are they true?”

