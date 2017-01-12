‘The Sims 4’ Now Includes Toddlers After Free Update

Over two years after its initial release, The Sims 4 now includes toddlers. Since The Sims 2 release in 2004, the franchise continually featured the toddler life stage in numbered releases. After all, The Sims 3 included toddlers when it released in 2009, but toddlers were noticeably absent in The Sims 4 when it released in 2014. With a free update today, toddlers made their debut in The Sims 4.

Toddlers are now part of the various life stages in The Sims 4 after a free update added them to the game. In The Sims 4, toddlers can learn to talk, to walk, or to use the bathroom. Caregiver Sims help them learn but they can also have some wholesome fun with them as well. Parents, siblings, and any other Sim labeled as a caregiver will work to aid the toddler in everyday adventures. As detailed on the official game website, Sims can read to toddlers, dance with them, carry them, or just play trucks with them.

“We’ve added over a hundred new animations, dozens of new interactions, and great new suites of outfits and objects. But most importantly, we’ve bridged a really meaningful part of your Sims’ lives.”

Additional information on the toddler life stage can be found in today’s official patch notes. The notes, which are located on EA.com, further detail what players can expect from this surprise update. Players can add toddlers to their Sim families in a number of ways. A toddler can be added from the Create a Sim menu where they can be manually customized. Caregiver selection, traits, skin tones, hair, and more are customization options in the Create a Sim menu. Not to mention, toddlers share all of the available skin tones with adult Sims so players can create alien toddlers.

Of course, players can also choose to adopt a toddler or have a baby that will eventually age into a toddler. No matter how a toddler is introduced to a family, they will be toddlers. Sims will have to bathe them, read to them, feed them, tuck them in at night, and more. All interactions teach toddlers in a few skills like how to use the bathroom by themselves. Other skills include general movement, talking, imagination, and thinking according to the patch notes. Teaching toddlers, watching them learn to walk, and then seeing them eventually go up stairs is a likely scenario for players. New objects are also part of The Sims 4 update including toddler-sized beds, high chairs, toys, and other furniture.

“They can cry, laugh, yell, and throw a tantrum. Or babble in the mirror, tell stories, talk about dinosaurs, princesses, superheroes, parties, art, the day, their favorite animals, or just Ask Why… over and over and over.”

Today’s addition of toddlers is the latest free update to The Sims 4, but new paid content is on the way as well. The next game pack is expected to release by the end of the month. The oft requested vampire life state is the focus of the “Vampires” game pack releasing on January 24. Becoming a vampire, mastering their powers, and turning others are all possible in the game pack. “Vampires” also includes the new Forgotten Hollow world featuring five lots. As the Inquisitr reported, the atmosphere on this lot is particularly creepy with low fog and little light.

After the release of the “Vampires” game pack, players can look forward to the next upcoming stuff pack. A stuff pack all about bowling is the next pack to launch. As usual, the upcoming game pack will cost $19.99 while the stuff pack will cost $9.99. All packs for the life simulator go on sale frequently with some discounts marking The Sims 4 packs down by as much as 50 percent.

