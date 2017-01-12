‘Green Lantern Corps’ Movie Update: 2 Cast Lanterns On Deck, David Goyer And Justin Rhodes Writing 2020 Film

Now for a Green Lantern Corps movie update. There will not be one, but two human Green Lanterns on deck for the year 2020 DCEU film. Warner Bros. will be casting the lead characters of Hal Jordan and John Stewart. David Goyer and Justin Rhodes will be writing the project, according to Deadline Hollywood.

The Tale Of Two Lanterns

Of course, the 2011 movie introduced Hal to the mix, but now John Stewart will likely be bringing forth new material to the DC Cinematic Universe. So it’s a wonder how they’ll be paired up together. Will it be in a buddy cop movie comedy format or a serious team-up against some unspeakable force?

You may say it could be both as Deadline Hollywood had a concept of how it may portray itself.

“The new version is described as Lethal Weapon in space, and it’s based on a comic book origin story. The focus will be on two characters: Hal Jordan and John Stewart. The latter is an African-American Marine sniper before he joined the Lantern Corps and the story very much focuses on his relationship with Jordan and the Corps.”

To give you a lowdown on the John Stewart Green Lantern, he was more of a back-up to the Hal Jordan version whenever Hal would be unavoidably detained. For instance, when Jordan had taken on the villainous mantra of Parallax, John took his heroic place. It was also notable that he was DC Comics’ first black superhero. Audiences of the more mainstream variety may be more familiar with Stewart in the 2001 animated version of Justice League and Justice League Unlimited.

A little more history reveals that Stewart’s origins started in Green Lantern No. 59 where the character was actually set up to be the back-up Lantern to Hal Jordan. In 1971, it was in issue No. 87 where Stewart made his debut.

Flash forward until now John Stewart is the leader of the entire Green Lantern Corps in DC Comics Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps. So it looks like he’s come a long way in the publication, so would this mean a similar outcome in the DC Cinematic Universe?

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. was “unclear” of Ryan Reynolds’ return. Of course, Reynolds had recently confirmed he won’t be returning in Green Lantern Corps as the Green Lantern, according to Den of Geek.

Since Warner Bros. is “unclear” and Ryan confirmed he won’t be any kind of future Green Lantern, will this mean he’ll be some kind of character? A cameo perhaps?

Hal Jordan’s Love Interest?

Some time ago Man of Steel’s Christian Wren, who played Major Carrie Farris, was asked about portraying a role in the Green Lantern Corps movie. This is interesting because in the DC Comics there is a Carol Farris in a few related comics including Green Lantern. In the DCEU, Carol was portrayed by Blake Lively who starred in the 2011 flick.

Wren responded speculatively of course.

“Yes! Yes! Like, absolutely! I mean, super-huge fan. Would die to be a superhero. My whole childhood growing up, I wanted to be a superhero and we didn’t really have the female superheroes who were in the limelight at the time … To get to grow up and do that would be really a dream come true, but I’m waiting as much as anyone else.”

Carol Farris, in the comics, is a love interest to Hal Jordan and winds up being Star Sapphire in both heroine and villainous roles. At this point, however, it seems the only thing that’s known as far as a cast is concerned is the aforementioned two lead characters. However, Armie Hammer Twitter trolled the Internet after rumors of him possibly playing the Justice League movie’s Green Lantern.

To find out for certain, mark your calendar as this movie is slated for July 24, 2020.

