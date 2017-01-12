Three-Month-Old Baby Left Alone On Dressing Table Chokes To Death, Mother Arrested

Laci Lynn Taylor, a 26-year-old mother from Des Moines, Iowa was arrested on Wednesday after investigating officers established that her carelessness led to the death of her three-month-old baby. According to USA Today, the incident happened on the morning of September 18, 2016, at around 7:45 a.m., local time. Investigators say that Taylor left her daughter RemmeLyn, unattended on a dressing table in her duplex apartment located a few miles away from downtown Des Moines. After Lacy Lynn left the room, the baby reportedly managed to roll over following which her neck was compressed on the ledge of the dressing table. According to court documents, the baby was unable to move or breath in this position, choking her – eventually leading to her death.

According to investigating officials, Laci was aware of the fact that her baby was capable of rolling over. But she still chose to leave the baby unattended for an extended period of time. Officials are of the opinion that the circumstances that led to the death of three-month-old RenneLyn were completely avoidable.

Child left unattended on a changing table dies; mom now facing charges https://t.co/kVTyluyzaR — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) January 12, 2017

Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department issued a statement to a local media outlet when asked about the incident. He termed the incident a “significant failure in parenting.”

He was quoted saying;

“This was something that could have been predicted and prevented if the child was attended to. She didn’t have any intent to kill her child, but there was such a significant failure in parenting that it resulted in this child’s death.”

According to court documents, investigators deduced that the baby was left alone, unattended for at least 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Laci’s husband Don Taylor in an interview with local news station KCCI-TV told she was just moved away to get a bottle for the baby when the incident happened. He refuses to blame Laci for the tragedy.

“I have no ounce in my body that blames my wife at all. She was actually getting my daughter a bottle, and that’s what happened, and that’s why she wasn’t in the room at that point,” Don said.

Don believes that the death of his daughter was just an unfortunate freak accident and goes on to say that it could have happened to anyone. Don also added that Laci also has an older child who is well-taken care of. The couple also got themselves a tattoo in the memory of their deceased child.

“I wake up every morning … in a panic attack because I hear my wife screaming my daughter’s name. That’s what I have to live with every day,” Don further added.

Meanwhile, according to court documents, Laci Taylor has been charged with child endangerment resulting in death. A Class B felony, if found guilty, Taylor could face up to 25 years in prison – a thought that has always worried Laci. In fact, she also wrote about her feelings in a Facebook post in September, just two weeks after RemmeLyn’s death.

https://t.co/RR6NAPLf0K I’m on tonight at 5/6 talking about this case and how experts say you can prevent similar tragedies. — Ben Oldach (@BenOldach) January 12, 2017

“I don’t’ know how I’m gonna make it thru the days without her. She is always in my heart, mind and in every thought that I have day in and day out. I go to sleep, and her smile is the last thing that I see. I wake up in the morning feeling guilty that I had slept at all with her face and cry in my head.”

Laci is currently being held at the Polk County Jail on $100,000 bond.

[Featured inage by Pixabay]