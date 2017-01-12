Angelina Jolie Breakdown Rumors Over Brad Pitt Divorce Are False [Debunked]

Despite rumors to the contrary, Angelina Jolie is not “breaking down” over her divorce with Brad Pitt. The rumor was started in the print edition of OK! and is summarized by Gossip Cop.

“The new cover of OK! exclaims, ‘Angie’s Breakdown Over Brad!’ Inside the issue, a headline announces, ‘Angie’s Emotional breakdown.’ It’s said, ‘Three months after she shocked Brad Pitt with divorce papers, Angelina Jolie is facing the fallout — and struggling to come to grips.'”

OK! wants us to believe that Angelina is extremely conflicted about the demise of their 12-year romance. A so-called “source” even says that Jolie is acting like a crazy person in that one minute, she says her world still revolves around Pitt, and in another, she’ll accuse him of ruining her life. However, Gossip Cop says this story is complete bogus.

“Angelina Jolie is NOT having a “breakdown” over Brad Pitt, despite a new tabloid cover story. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk the report,” says columnist Share Weiss, adding that OK! is the same magazine that not only falsely claimed Jolie and Pitt were going to have a Thanksgiving reunion, but that Jolie was dying (2013 article).

This is the second rumor from OK! that Gossip Cop had to put the brakes on on the past week. As the gossip-busting site recently revealed, OK! claimed that Angelina Jolie was dropping out of the Tomb Raider reboot.

“Jolie, of course, starred in the original 2001 film and its 2003 sequel, but now [Alicia] Vikander will take over the actress’s role for a new installment. A so-called ‘source,’ however, tells OK! that Jolie made her disapproval of the choice clear, hours after Alicia was cast last spring.”

OK! added that the outlet’s “insider” said Jolie told the studio she was backing out of a planned cameo to make it seem like she’s just looking out for the franchise, but the reality is that Jolie is jealous about Alicia’s current success. However, in the same article, Gossip Cop claimed the rumor has no truth to it.

“Angelina Jolie did NOT drop out of a cameo in the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot because she’s upset about Alicia Vikander being cast as Lara Croft, despite a late and wrong tabloid report. Gossip Cop can once again debunk this claim. We’re told it’s not true,” said columnist Andrew Shuster, who added that Gossip Cop had already busted Star for a similar story last month.

There is one story that is verifiable after the Pitt and Jolie divorce. Us Weekly notes that Pitt has lost a lot of weight.

“Brad Pitt won best makeover honors at the Golden Globes. The Moonlight producer was noticeably trimmer when he introduced the best picture nominee to much applause at the January 8 awards show — his first major event since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce September 19.”

The article adds that a source told Us Weekly that Pitt has been focusing on himself and what he eats. He even has a chef making his meals. Many of the commenters after the article are very complimentary towards Pitt.

“My word, he’s a beautiful man,” says CeeFeezy.

“Brad looks awesome. Got that 90 lb [sic] monkey off his case,” claims Thereelmoonriver.

According to many reports, Angelina Jolie has agreed to seal the divorce documents. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple have recently released a joint statement that revealed both are planning to act on a united front to do what’s best for the family. However, that still hasn’t speculated many tabloids from printing speculative stories about the couple. Let’s hope Angelina and Brad can do what’s best for their kids and move on both personally and professionally.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]