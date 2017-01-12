Dream catcher, Kpop Rookie Girl Group, Set To Debut With Spooky First Single “Chase Me”– Check Out The Teasers! [VIDEO]

Dream catcher, Kpop’s newest rookie girl group is set catch a batch of eager fans as they debut their horror themed first single, “Chase Me.”

As Koreaboo notes, the theme behind Dream catcher is pretty unique. Many Kpop girl groups tend to debut with happy, upbeat and colorful imagery even if their music is edgy. We saw this when Pristin, the group formerly known as Pledis Girls, debuted not too long ago.

However, Dream catcher’s teasers for their first project are intentionally dark, sombre and downright creepy. Take a look at the teaser videos they recently released for “Chase Me.”

In the first teaser we see a man who looks like he’s being followed by a woman carrying a doll standing in corridor. The whole thing seems inspired by the hallway scene in classic horror movie, The Shining.

Dream catcher was created by Happyface Entertainment and consists of seven members, JiU, Yoohyeon, SuA, Dami, and Siyeon, Handong and Gahyeon. It’s actually a re-brand of Minx, a girl group that debuted previously and was the sister group to Happy Face’s Dalshabet.

JiU, Yoohyeon, SuA, Dami, and Siyeon were in Minx while Handong and Gahyeon were added to form Dream catcher.

Although the imagery seems very horror inspired, the music itself sounds very fast-paced which is an interesting contrast in light of the visuals.

But although they are pretty unique, Dream catcher isn’t the only rookie girl group being unconventional in order to promote themselves in 2017.

As Inquisitr previously reported, new kpop girl group, LOONA is also doing things a little differently.

Technically, they’re a 12 member group but all of the members have not been revealed as yet. The plan is to release the name and image of each girl every month along with solo music from them and songs with previously revealed members. So fans will essentially get a year full of promotional teasers before LOONA drops their first project.

Created by Blockberry Creative, Loona has revealed four members so far: HyunJin, YeoJin, HeeJin,and YeoJin.

Called “This Month’s Girl”, Blockberry started this promotional plan for LOONA in October 2016. So, the full lineup will be unveiled in October 2017.

It’s definitely a unique and innovative strategy which helps the group gain fans as they gear up for their official debut.

Dream catcher is set to release an album aptly called Nightmare when they debut.

7-member girl group Dreamcatcher’s debut song, “Nightmare” will be released on Friday, January 13th

Read more: https://t.co/KHEmUrk272 #kpop pic.twitter.com/LMgsFx7b5A — Cute (@cutekpopforum) January 10, 2017

As United Kpop notes fans have already been prepped to expect superior vocal talent and dancing skills from the group formerly known as Minx based on some singing and dance practice videos they put out last year.

Who do you think will have the more successful debut, Dream catcher or LOONA? Let us know what you think of both groups so far in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Happy Face Entertainment]