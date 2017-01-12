Liberal Writer Claims Trump’s Election Makes Him Afraid Of A Plumber

A senior editor at ThinkProgress supposedly took to Facebook several days after the election to explain that how he felt potentially at risk from a pleasant plumber who came to his apartment to fix a clogged drain.

With no solid information to base it on, the writer/editor of the prominent liberal website speculated that the tradesman was a Donald Trump voter and that speculation alone left him “rattled.”

A screenshot of the Facebook post in question, which apparently is legit, is now circulating on various right-of-center blogs and on Twitter. See below.

Perhaps putting faith in flawed but widely publicized polling data during the campaign that gave Hillary Clinton the lead, many political pundits, as well as those in the stage and screen industry, are still having difficulty coming to grips with the fact that Donald Trump, a former Democrat and independent who ran for president as a Republican, won the presidential election on November 8 and will be sworn in on January 20. From their point of view, the U.S. is now circling the drain, as it were.

According to various analysts, Trump got a large share of the so-called blue collar vote.

With Trump calling out BuzzFeed and CNN for fake news at yesterday’s contentious press conference, the anxiety in certain media precincts may have increased. Even Bernie Sanders has said, however, that he is willing to work with Trump on legislation in areas where they can find common ground, such as in international trade reform and prescription drug prices.

In the Facebook essay, the editor discussed the scary episode surrounding the plumbing housecall in what should have been his safe space.

“[The plumber] was a perfectly nice guy and a consummate professional. But he was also a middle-aged white man with a southern accent who seemed unperturbed by this week’s news. And while I had him in the apartment, I couldn’t stop thinking about whether he had voted for Trump, whether he knew my last name is Jewish, and how that knowledge might change the interaction we were having inside my own home…I have no real reason to believe he was a Trump supporter or an anti-Semite, but in my uncertainty I couldn’t shake the sense of potential danger. I was rattled for some time after he left….today was a reminder that ambiguous social interactions now feel unsafe and unpredictable in a way that they never did before. And even if Trump is gone in four years, I don’t expect to ever reclaim that feeling of security…”

This is the senior editor of Think Progress, the leading left-wing blog pic.twitter.com/mE4TkRBa79 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 8, 2017

A self-described straight white male, the journalist suggested that he could pass for a “gentile” if necessary, in part because his first name is “Waspy.”

“Aren’t liberals the ones always preaching tolerance and acceptance of everyone despite their race/creed/identity? But based solely on skin color, [the writer] figured a man with that job and that accent probably hates Jews and will at any moment initiate a violent attack,” Truth Revolt observed about what some might consider an instance of plumber profiling.

Parenthetically, it’s unclear if the thoughts expressed in the Facebook post alluding to anti-Semitism take into consideration that Donald Trump is a strong supporter of the state of Israel and Prime Minister Netanyahu and plans to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem against the wishes of the international community. Closer to home, the president-elect’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son in law/key advisor Jared Kushner are Jewish as are the Trump grandchildren.

A good plumber can be hard to find, and in general, plumbers are seldom considered scary, at least until they present you with their bill. With that in mind, would you fear a plumber if you suspected the plumber of voting for someone other than your favored candidate, Donald Trump or someone else?

[Featured Image by Andrey Popov/Shutterstock]