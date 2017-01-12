Former Adult Star Mia Khalifa Gets The Last Laugh From Joel Embiid

Mia Khalifa has become more notorious for her Twitter comments rather than her adult video past. The reformed adult entertainer has been shifting her focus on promoting her favorite teams on social media – and slamming their opponents in the meantime.

However, Khalifa’s remarks have gotten her in trouble this time around, reports Oxygen. This time, she slammed Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers on Instagram instead of Twitter. When she saw a photo of him with Meek Mill along with his teammates Nerlens Noel and Ben Simmons, Khalifa took it upon herself to repost the photo and include the caption, “Room full of L’s.”

#NBAvote @johnwall A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:00am PST

The letter “L” means “losers.” Unfortunately for Mia, Joel shot back on Instagram and wrote, “Says the women [sic] with miles of D.” He was referring to Mia’s past in the adult entertainment industry. Mia learned her lesson and took to Twitter to warn her fans about what she encountered.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- ???????????? pornstar #miakhalifa vs 76ers #joelembiid #commentcreepin A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:10pm PST

According to the New York Post, Embiid took to Instagram to share the photo of himself with the gang following the 76ers’ 105-95 victory over the Nets on Sunday, Jan. 8. The reason why Khalifa reposted the photo in the first place is because she’s an outspoken Wizards fan. Embiid thought his quick response was a cute reference to her sex work, which was then captured and shared by Barstool Sports.

Lesson learned: don't mess with the Sixers pic.twitter.com/Ae2SfMBx4p — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) January 9, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Mia has been entangled with popular figures on social media. She called out safety Duke Williams back in 2015 after he sent her several direct messages on Twitter within a five-month span.

“Warning: Trespassers in my DM’s will be shot and hung out to dry in public,” she said in a swift warning to her followers.

Warning: Trespassers in my DM's will be shot and hung out to dry in public. pic.twitter.com/aPUGkmooat — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) July 12, 2015

She also called out Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly following his second attempt to slide into her DMs.

“Shoulda spent more time in your playbook and less time in my DMs #Noles,” Khalifa wrote back in September.

Earlier this month, Pornhub announced that Khalifa was the most-searched-for adult actress in the globe despite leaving the industry behind over a year ago. The Lebanese-American adult star’s claim to fame was starring in an adult video that featured her performing explicit sexual acts while wearing a hijab. Khalifa told the Washington Post that she received death threats for getting into the adult industry.

The 23-year-old moved to the United States from Beirut in 2000, reports Joe.ie. She also spoke out about the shaming she received after they accused her of mocking the people of Lebanon.

Issa escahoe ❄️ A photo posted by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Jan 6, 2017 at 8:30am PST

“Women’s rights in Lebanon are a long way from being taken seriously if a Lebanese-American porn star that no longer resides there can cause such an uproar,” she once said. “What I once boasted to people as being the most Westernized nation in the Middle East, I now see as devastatingly archaic and oppressed.”

Along with Pornhub crowning Khalifa as the queen of adult entertainment and the web after using data from over 2 billion site visits across the globe, xHamster also released some insights from their recent “Year in Porn” data.

The second most popular adult star was Sunny Leone

The most ‘searched-for’ term was ‘Mom’

Food-wise? ‘Cucumber’

The most common response in the comments was ‘Thanks’

The days with the fewest searches coincided with major events in the Republican primary

Finally, the most popular category was ‘mature women’

In another in-depth interview with the Washington Post, Mia opened up about her decision to leave the adult entertainment industry after acting for only three months. Although Mia still hosts adult chats and posts risque photos, she felt that it wasn’t a career direction that she wanted to go in.

“I guess it was my rebellious phase,” she said. “It wasn’t really for me. I kind of smartened up and tried to distance myself from that.”

What are your thoughts on Mia Khalifa being called out by Joel Embiid? Did you think he had every right to go after her? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Instagram/Mia Khalifa]