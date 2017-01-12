Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant With #4? Insider Confirms She And Scott Disick Are Expecting Fourth Baby

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with Baby #4, and on-again off-again boyfriend Scott Disick is the father, Radar Online is reporting.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney has been dropping hints on social media about a possible pregnancy for the past several days. For example, on Wednesday, the oldest Kardashian sister posted the following video on Snapchat.

Kourtney also confessed that she’s been skipping her workouts with her sister Khloe.

So does all of this point to Kourtney being pregnant with Baby #4? As a matter of fact, it does, an unnamed insider tells Radar Online.

“Kourtney is pregnant in her first trimester.”

And as you probably suspected, Scott Disick is the baby’s father.

Needless to say, this news may come as surprising to those who have been following the Scott Disick-Kourtney Kardashian drama that has been taking place over the past few years. The on-again, off-again relationship appeared, for a while, to be permanently off.

According to a May 2015 E! Online report, Kourtney Kardashian met Scott Disick in 2005 when they were dining with mutual friends. It wasn’t love at first sight, at least, not as far as Kourtney was concerned. She found him annoying, she says, and took exception to his lack of a job. She also figured that, with her living in L.A. and him living in New York, and her being four years older than him, there was nothing to build a relationship on.

For Scott, however, he was into Kourtney from the beginning.

#FBF One more from the day I met @letthelordbewithyou. We became friends and fell in love almost a year later. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 27, 2015 at 9:44pm PDT

Scott later joked that, a decade later, he’s still had trouble holding down a job.

In fact, Scott’s devil-may-care ways have been in a thorn in Kourtney’s side for almost as long as they’ve been an item. In a 2013 Huffington Post interview, Disick described how he pays the bills – that is, when he’s not attached to Kourtney, who’s more than capable of paying the bills for him.

“I’m sure a lot of people have no idea what it is that I do. The truth is I work in various industries. I have done a lot of private label manufacturing in the nutrition biz and have raised money for startup companies. I tend to invest money into nightlife businesses the friends of mine that are involved in nightclubs and what not.”

He’s also battled substance-abuse issues. According to a March 2016 Daily Mail report, he’s battled alcohol addiction and an addiction to sleeping pills. He’s also done a couple of stints in rehab.

Throughout the decade or so of their on-again off-again relationship, they’ve managed to have three kids: Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 1, will be welcoming a new sibling in 2017.

“They are working it out for the sake of the child and neither one of them is seeing anyone else right now.”

According to Radar Online’s anonymous source, Disick has been wooing his old flame the old-fashioned way: spending money on her and writing heartfelt prose.

“Scott bought Kourtney a $35,000 David Yurman gold cuff bracelet that is laden with diamonds and she really loved it. He has also been showering her with flowers and has even started writing ‘rhymes’ for her. He doesn’t call it poetry, but that’s what it is.”

If Kourtney Kardashian is, in fact, pregnant with Baby #4 and in her first trimester, the next addition to the Kardashian clan should arrive some time in the late spring or early summer of 2017.

