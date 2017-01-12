Ben Affleck Raves About ‘Greatest Mom’ Jennifer Garner, Praises Cooking

Ben Affleck recently raved about Jennifer Garner, calling her the “Greatest Mom,” and he praised her cooking skills, proclaiming her the best cook he knows.

The Batman actor and his former wife, Jennifer, are a peculiar couple. While the two actors are separated after 10 years of marriage, they still get along much better than some married Hollywood stars. Cohabiting the same mansion, the two are still together to better raise their children in a positive environment. Ben and Jennifer share three children, Samuel, four, Seraphina, eight, and Violet, 11.

Affleck visited the Ellen DeGeneres show not long past, and when Ellen brought up family, Ben was effusive in his praise for the Elektra actress. Discussing a recent family vacation with Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, Ben compared their children.

“I have the world’s greatest mom, but even she cannot conquer the obstacles there. Matt’s kids are pretty well-behaved. My brother’s kids are pretty great. They’re all great kids,” IBT reports.

This is far from the first time Ben’s appreciation for Garner’s mothering has shown through. When Affleck was promoting the Batman vs. Superman movie, according to Daily Mail, he announced “‘Jen is a superhero mom. She is an amazing mother and I’m really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with. We try our best, we put them first and that’s what we do.'”

The former couple always tries to put the kids first. Considering that despite their separation and eventual divorce, they still live together. Ben also made it clear that his family comes first, even before his career.

The Chasing Amy actor delved deeper into his family life, declaring he was becoming an expert on “tweens.” According to Ben, his 11-year-old daughter, Violet, insists whenever they get into the car, the radio gets turned to the Disney Channel. The Argo actor claims he’s learned quite a bit about the lives and romantic endeavors of the various characters who appear on the show.

Affleck and Garner’s daughter apparently also loves Taylor Swift. And the 44-year-old actor believes it is a good thing. He told Ellen, “We go to Taylor Swift concerts, and that’s my life. Taylor Swift is great by the way. She’s a great role model.”

Affleck also raved about Jennifer Garner’s cooking. Evidently, the former Alias star can cook a mean chicken. He told US Weekly in an interview, “Not me! Jen [Garner] is a really great cook. She’s probably the best cook I know. We had roast chicken this year; it was really, really good. Other than that, we do pizza nights, where a guy comes and makes pizza and nobody has to cook.” And it definitely behooves him to compliment her cooking as Jennifer evidently took the responsibility on herself to cook for all three of the families on the winter vacation. That is a lot of chow to whip up for a meal!

And the Goodwill Hunting actor followed that tidbit up with his responsibilities when it comes to cooking. Evidently, Batman is really good at doing the dishes. And while Ben claims not to mind, he admitted that he really has no choice in the matter.

Ben’s made it clear that he values family very highly, and another great example of that is his relationship with his brother, Casey.

Ben denies there is any sort of rivalry between him and the Manchester by the Sea star. In fact, the older Affleck expressed support for his brother, claiming he is extremely proud of Casey, and declaring his Manchester by the Sea performance to be extraordinary. Ben also stated that he was rooting and voting for Casey in the upcoming awards ceremony circuit. Casey Affleck actually won a Golden Globe for his performance in Manchester, even after a seating kerfuffle with Sylvester Stallone.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner set a great example for other Hollywood couples to follow. Tell us what you think of their family relationship dynamic in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]