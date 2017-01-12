Zayn Malik May Not Want To Live Forever, But Z Has Made It One More Year: One Direction and Gigi Hadid Send Birthday Wishes

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik is celebrating his birthday today. That’s right, Gigi Hadid’s Beau is now 24 years old and that calls for celebrations, birthday wishes, and love fests for One Direction fans.

It seems Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are getting along fabulously as ever, judging from this sweet and steamy Instagram post from Gigi. Huffington Post has declared it the sweetest birthday message ever. Hopefully, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid will be able to get together later this evening and celebrate.

happy birthday my handsome! so lucky to know and love a soul like yours ☄wishing you the best year ever!!! A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:46am PST

Liam Payne also greeted Zayn Malik with a sweet message on his special day. Liam’s message to Z set One Direction fans into tears of joy according to The Mirror. The belief that any of One Direction are still angry with Malik for leaving One Direction is starting to fall apart. Liam tweeted to his former One Direction bandmate earlier today.

“Happy birthday bro! Hope all is well and you have a good day celebrating it.”

@zaynmalik Happy birthday bro! Hope all is well and you have a good day celebrating it???????????? — Liam (@LiamPayne) January 12, 2017

Liam Payne’s message, coupled with Gigi Hadid’s sweet greeting must have made Zayn’s day. Directioners were also encouraged, as many One Direction fans hope the reunion will include Zayn Malik.

One Direction’s Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson have not tweeted to Malik, but then it doesn’t appear they have tweeted to anyone this year. Niall Horan has been replying to tweets, but there has been no message to Zayn Malik from any of them. Of course, there is always the phone, e-mail and other means of communication. Fans need not think that the absence of a tweet means a thing.

Zayn Malik and One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson are said to be in regular phone contact since Tomlinson lost his mother, back in January, according to The Mirror.

Zayn Malik also tweeted his own adorable birthday statement, as a sort of “Happy Birthday to me.” Gigi Hadid’s beau is obviously in a far better frame of mind going into his birthday since his tweet got 138,000 likes and 77,000 replies so far.

Getting all old and s**t! Thank you for your love and thoughts today x pic.twitter.com/5EBG4s4aMM — zayn (@zaynmalik) January 12, 2017

Zayn Malik has had a successful, yet stressful year. Malik despite his struggle with anxiety and an eating disorder managed to accomplish quite a bit in 2016. Gigi Hadid has been amazingly supportive and helped the former One Direction singer through every project.

In March the former One Direction singer released “Pillowtalk” and Mind of Mine, then much later in the year, he recorded “I Don’t Want To Live Forever” with Taylor Swift for the soundtrack of 50 Shades Darker. Gigi had long since introduced the former One Direction singer to Taylor Swift since the Gigi Hadid nd Taylor Swift are close friends.

Zayn Malik also got involved in fashion design last year, creating the Zayn x Versus line for Versace and also designed a very expensive line of men’s shoes. Gigi Hadid’s connections in the fashion industry proved useful in building his fashion career quickly.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been together continuously since November of 2015, making a full year plus. Will next year see an engagement for Gigi Hadid and Z?

Zayn Malik also wrote his autobiography, called simply Zayn. Gigi Hadid’s handsome young boyfriend used his autobiography to explain his departure from One Direction. It seems that his extreme social anxiety and his eating disorder were the primary reasons for his departure from One Direction. Malik described being unable to eat for days at a time.

Zayn is a must read for anyone struggling with inner conflicts as well as fans of One Direction who still feel like Zayn Malik just deserted One Direction. Zayn Malik though a brilliant musician, struggles with anxiety surrounding his stadium performances. Malik hopes to recover from this problem with the help of Gigi Hadid.

One Direction, Gigi Hadid, Inquisitr, and fans wish Zayn Malik a Happy Birthday.

