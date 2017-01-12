The Best Horror Movies Of 2015 That Are A Must-Watch For Genre Fans

When searching for the best horror movies to watch, there are a number of gems from 2015. The lineup of best horror movies from 2015 isn’t quite as dense as 2016 (one of the best years in horror history), but there are a few titles that are considered a must-watch for genre fans. Whether you are in the mood for a comedy-slasher or a story that will truly scare you, 2015 provided some of the best horror movies from the last several years.

Best Horror Movies Of 2015

Creep

When a man accepts a videographer job from an online add, the person who hires him ends up stalking him. Currently streaming on Netflix, this film will have you thinking twice before accepting a gig from Craig’s List. The found-footage subgenre of horror movies is over-saturated and usually the films disappoint, but this one doesn’t!

The Visit

When two siblings go on a trip to meet their maternal grandparents for the first time, the children soon begin to worry that they won’t make it back home. With movies like The Village, The Happening, and After Earth, M. Night Shyamalan had some rough years after The Sixth Sense. But The Visit marked the return of high-quality films for the director, and it’s considered one of the best horror movies of 2015.

The Final Girls

If you’re into horror-comedies, then you are missing out if you don’t watch The Final Girls. This picture plays both as a unique story and a satire on slasher movies from yesteryear; it truly pays homage to the horror industry.

Krampus

To stick with the theme of horror-comedies, Krampus is another gem from the genre that was a smash-hit for Christmas 2015. What’s better than Santa Claus? Demon Santa Claus! Krampus is a legendary character that haunts children who haven’t been good.

Bone Tomahawk

For most of this movie, you may wonder why this western is also considered a horror flick, but the brutal last half-hour will appease your wonder. Starring Kurt Russell, this gem somehow flew under the radar. With a stunning score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the site describes one of the best horror movies of 2015.

“When a group of cannibal savages kidnaps settlers from the small town of Bright Hope, an unlikely team of gunslingers, led by Sheriff Franklin Hunt, sets out to bring them home. But their enemy is more ruthless than anyone could have imagined, putting their mission – and survival itself – in serious jeopardy. This is a gritty action-packed thriller chronicling a terrifying rescue mission in the Old West.”

We Are Still Here

This is one of the best horror movies on Netflix, and it’s another title that was often overlooked in 2015. It’s hard to make a unique ghost story these days, but this film achieved that. The less you know about this movie, the better; even the trailer reveals too many scenes. Just know that it appears to be the typical ghost story: creepy things happen to people in a house that is haunted, but it is so much more.

Howl

On a dark and stormy night in London, a train screeches to a halt in the middle of the woods, and the driver is nowhere to be found. Sometimes when looking for horror movies to watch all you need is a good old-fashioned monster flick, and this is one of the best from 2015.

It Follows

After a woman has a casual sexual encounter, she is soon haunted by an evil entity. Starting on January 13, this masterpiece of the macabre will be streaming on Netflix. With a nearly perfect score of 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the sites Critic Consensus describes why this is not only one of the best horror movies of 2015, but also one of the best in recent history.

“Smart, original, and above all terrifying, It Follows is the rare modern horror film that works on multiple levels—and leaves a lingering sting.”

From Creep to Howl, some of the best horror movies came from 2015.

